PDC Home Tour II: Second phase of online darts tournament confirmed

Jamie Lewis is among the big names in action over the opening two days

The PDC has announced a return of online home-streamed darts, with the Home Tour II which will be held from August 31-October 15.

The PDC Home Tour was a global success story during the coronavirus pandemic, seeing 101 PDC Tour Card Holders competing from their homes before Nathan Aspinall emerged as the eventual champion.

The PDC Home Tour II will be an opportunity for lower-ranked PDC Tour Card Holders during the coming weeks to compete, with ten seven-player groups initially competing from August 31-September 28.

The top three players in each group, along with the five best fourth-placed players, will qualify for the 35-player second phase, from which the top four in each group and the best fifth-placed player progress.

The third phase will see three groups compete from October 12-14, before the top two from each and the best third-placed player move into the Championship Group on Thursday October 15.

Monday's Group One will feature 2018 UK Open semi-finalist David Pallett, former Players Championship winner Joe Murnan and 2007 World Grand Prix quarter-finalist Adrian Gray.

Rising Dutch star Geert Nentjes, Belgian ace Mike De Decker, Andy Boulton and Conan Whitehead complete the seven players to take part in the opening group.

Tuesday's Group Two includes former World Championship semi-finalist Jamie Lewis and 2006 UK Open finalist Barrie Bates, four-time ranking event winner Alan Tabern, Matthew Edgar, Gary Blades, Adam Hunt and Carl Wilkinson.

Matthew Edgar will feature on Tuesday

The action will commence at 9:30AM each day.

Details of further competing players and fixtures will be confirmed in due course. Matches will be played over the best of nine legs.

PDC Home Tour II: Confirmed groups Group 1 Group 2 Andy Boulton Barrie Bates Mike De Decker Gary Blades Adrian Gray Matthew Edgar Joe Murnan Adam Hunt Geert Nentjes Jamie Lewis David Pallett Alan Tabern Conan Whitehead Carl Wilkinson

PDC Home Tour II

Monday August 31 - Phase One, Group One

Tuesday September 1 - Phase One, Group Two

Wednesday September 2 - Phase One, Group Three

Monday September 7 - Phase One, Group Four

Tuesday September 8 - Phase One, Group Five

Wednesday September 9 - Phase One, Group Six

Monday September 21 - Phase One, Group Seven

Tuesday September 22 - Phase One, Group Eight

Wednesday September 23 - Phase One, Group Nine

Monday September 28 - Phase One, Group Ten

Tuesday September 29 - Phase Two, Group One

Wednesday September 30 - Phase Two, Group Two

Monday October 5 - Phase Two, Group Three

Tuesday October 6 - Phase Two, Group Four

Wednesday October 7 - Phase Two, Group Five

Monday October 12 - Phase Three, Group One

Tuesday October 13 - Phase Three, Group Two

Wednesday October 14 - Phase Three, Group Three

Thursday October 15 - Championship Group

