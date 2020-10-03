Barry Hearn: Matchroom Sport chairman tests positive for coronavirus

PDC and World Snooker Tour chairman Barry Hearn has returned a positive swab for Covid-19

Matchroom Sport chairman Barry Hearn has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Professional Darts Corporation and Matchroom Sport both confirmed on Saturday that the 72-year-old is asymptomatic and is isolating in accordance with public health advice.

A statement from Matchroom read: "Matchroom Chairman Barry Hearn has tested positive for Covid-19 and begun a period of self-isolation in accordance with UK government guidelines.

"Barry feels well and is not displaying any symptoms. Additional staff & family members have also been tested and all found negative."

On Thursday, it was announced Barry's son, Eddie, had tested positive for coronavirus and left the Matchroom Boxing bubble ahead of Joshua Buatsi vs Marko Calic on Sunday.

"Gutted to just find out I tested positive for Covid-19 today and have to leave the bubble immediately." he said on Twitter.

"Thankfully all other tests were negative. Heading home to rest - catch up tomorrow."

Matchroom Boxing are occupying one floor as their isolation bubble at Stadium MK, ahead of Sunday's Buatsi vs Calic bout at the Marshall Arena, live on Sky Sports.