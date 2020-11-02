European Championship Darts: Peter Wright beats James Wade to claim another major darts title

Peter Wright produced a brilliant performance over the weekend to win the European Championship in Oberhausen

Peter Wright added the European Championship title to the World Championship crown he won on New Year's Day, beating James Wade in Sunday night's final after a dominant weekend.

Snakebite averaged more than 100 in each of his five matches, culminating in a dominant performance that saw him too strong for 2018 champion Machine who was bidding for a second European Champion title in three years.

However, it was Wright that prevailed, averaging 104 in an 11-4 victory over The Machine to pick up the £120,000 winners cheque, retake second sport in the world rankings from Gerwyn Price and become the 10th player to win three televised PDC ranking titles.

PDC European Tour 2020 Belgian Darts Championship Gerwyn Price 8-3 Michael Smith German Darts Championship Devon Petersen 8-3 Jonny Clayton European Darts Grand Prix Jose De Sousa 8-4 Michael van Gerwen International Darts Open Joe Cullen 8-5 Michael van Gerwen European Championship Peter Wright 11-4 James Wade

"I'm delighted to win, it's great for me and it was good to have the fans here," said Wright who claimed his fifth title of the year.

"It's the first final I've got to in the event, I've had a couple and managed to win it. I struggled in the semi-final, it was probably my toughest match and I couldn't get going but I got away with it.

James Wade reached the European Championship final for the second time in two years

"James has won this before and is a quality player, so to get the win I'm really happy. He can reel off legs so you've got to try and keep him at bay, and luckily enough I did."

After kicking off with a 6-3 win over Gabriel Clemens on Thursday, Wright won a blockbuster second-round clash with Gerwyn Price before adding the scalps of Steven West and Jonny Clayton to reach the final.

The world champion, seeded 15th as a result of playing just two of the four European Tour events this season, had opted against playing the final European Tour two events over the last fortnight and believes that may have been crucial in his dominant weekend's work

Congrats not just to @snakebitewright but also the whole @PDCEurope team for getting the European Championship on safely in such testing circumstances.



Thanks to the fans we were allowed in for coming to support the players and event, hope it's not long until we see you again. — Matthew Porter (@MattPorter_PDC) November 1, 2020

Congratulations @snakebitewright you played brilliant! Well done mate. Thanks everyone for all the support this weekend 🎯 — James Wade (@JamesWade180) November 1, 2020

"It was good to have a little rest and recharge the batteries, I knew what I needed to do to prepare for this.

"Everyone's different but it worked for me. I believe I can be more consistent and I will be playing a lot better than that. I think I can hit some big averages.

"I feel good with my darts and with the way I'm standing but I think I can get better."

Wade returned to form in style in Oberhausen with wins over Steve Lennon, Nathan Aspinall and William O'Connor seeing him into a semi-final with Devon Petersen where he came from 8-6 down to win a last leg decider.

Devon Petersen reached his first major televised semi-final but was edged out in a last leg decider by Wade

Non-stop darts as truncated season comes to a close

Over the next four weeks, a relentless schedule will close the PDC and finalise the field for this year's World Championships which remain scheduled for Alexandra Palace in mid-December.

On Friday the World Cup of Darts gets underway in Salzburg, while next Monday is the Grand Slam of Darts qualifier ahead of the final five days of Pro Tour action with the five-day Winter Series representing a last chance for many to secure their Tour card for next season.

PDC Calendar - remaining events World Cup of Darts November 6-8 Grand Slam of Darts qualifier November 9 Winter Series November 10-14 Grand Slam of Darts November 16-24 Players Championship Finals November 27-29 World Youth Championship final November 29 PDPA World Championship qualifier November 30 World Darts Championship TBC

