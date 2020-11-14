Gerwyn Price on his walk-on song and best atmospheres in darts

2:45 Before winning his second Grand Slam title, Gerwyn Price explained the story behind his walk-on and hinted at a change of song in the future Before winning his second Grand Slam title, Gerwyn Price explained the story behind his walk-on and hinted at a change of song in the future

In the fourth of our series, two-time Grand Slam champion Gerwyn Price tells us the story behind his walk-on song.

The Grand Slam of Darts kicks-off on Monday November 16, live on Sky Sports, and one man who has become rather fond of the tournament is Price.

Price became the first Welshman to win a PDC major title when he beat Gary Anderson back in 2018, one of the most controversial finals in history but one that The Iceman has happy memories of.

Since that maiden major, Price has kicked on and become of the world's top players, defending his Grand Slam title in 2019 before being crowned the winner of the World Grand Prix and lifting the World Cup for Wales in a hugely successful 2020 so far. The list of honours read out ahead of Price's walk-ons is becoming longer and longer.

Gerwyn Price will defend his Grand Slam title in Coventry

The walk-on has become part of the show and in this series we talk to the players to find out a little bit more about their entrances to the stage that get the party started in arenas all over the world.

Price's walk-on is one of the 'cooler' entrances on the tour as The Iceman takes to the stage to the tune of Ice Ice Baby by Vanilla Ice to go alongside his nickname.

He said: "I didn't have a name and my mate said why don't you be called The Iceman Price, it sort of rhymes with your name and you've got to have Ice Ice Baby and I just stuck with it, it just came off the back of one of my mate's giving it to me!"

In the video, the World Cup winner tells us about some of the best atmospheres he has experienced in the sport and how the song has embarrassed him off the oche and hints at a change of walk-on song in the future.

"I've asked to change it but they're not going to let me for some reason but I have asked for This Is Me. I think the lyrics are perfect but I don't know, maybe one day," he said.

It's not long to wait until darts is back on Sky Sports, the Grand Slam of Darts starts on Monday, November 16 in Coventry with nine days of action.