PDC World Darts Championship 2020-21: Gary Anderson self-isolating and second-round match switched

Gary Anderson's World Darts Ship second round match has been pushed back

Gary Anderson's World Darts Championship opener has been switched as the two-time champion is self-isolating after a contact returned a positive Covid-19 test.

The Flying Scotsman has been drawn to face either Latvia's Madars Razma or Japan's Toru Suzuki, who meet in the first round next Thursday afternoon.

With Anderson lying in wait, the second-round match had been slated for a headline Sunday evening slot but the Scot's match has now been pushed back as Anderson adheres to government advice.

The PDC released a short statement on Tuesday morning confirming that Anderson was self-isolating having been in contact with a person who has subsequently received a positive Covid-19 test result.

It means Anderson will now take to the stage against Razma or Suzuki on the final day before the Christmas break, Wednesday December 23, with World Cup-winner Jonny Clayton moving to Anderson's Sunday night slot.

The Welshman, who teamed up with Gerwyn Price to win the World Cup last month, will face John Henderson or Marko Kantele on Sunday December 20.

William Hill World Darts Championship - Amended Schedule

Sunday December 20 - Evening Session (6pm)

Martijn Kleermaker v Cameron Carolissen (First Round)

Keegan Brown v Ryan Meikle (First Round)

Jeffrey de Zwaan v Searle/Lauby (Second Round)

Jonny Clayton v Henderson/Kantele (Second Round)

Wednesday December 23 - Afternoon Session (12pm)

Ricky Evans v Mansell/Puha (Second Round)

Gary Anderson v Razma/Suzuki (Second Round)

Stephen Bunting v Boulton/Hedman (Second Round)

Mensur Suljovic v Kuivenhoven/Edgar (Second Round)

Tickets are on general sale after the PDC announced that up to 1,000 fans would be able to attend each session, but under specific regulations, including no fancy-dress of 'football-style chanting'.

Session times have also been amended to previous years and will begin at 12pm and 6pm with one-way systems, face masks and strict guidance on groups attending all in place as the sport prepares to welcome back fans in the UK for the first time since March.

Live coverage from Alexandra Palace gets underway with Peter Wright launching the defence of the Sid Waddell Trophy on Tuesday December 15 and you can follow all 28 sessions across 16 days with us.

The dedicated Sky Sports Darts channel which kicks off on opening night on Tuesday December 15 and will run until Monday January 4 with the new champion crowned on Sunday January 3.

