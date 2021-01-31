Michael van Gerwen dumped out of Masters by Jonny Clayton but Gerwyn Price starts in style

Jonny Clayton shocked Michael van Gerwen at the Masters in Milton Keynes

Michael van Gerwen was dumped out of the Masters by Jonny Clayton for a second successive year in Milton Keynes on Saturday.

Five-time Masters champion Van Gerwen saw his 20-match unbeaten run in the tournament ended by Clayton in last year's event, and the Welshman repeated the feat with a 10-9 victory at the Marshall Arena.

Having suffered a humbling defeat to Dave Chisnall at the world championship and subsequently losing his world No 1 status, Van Gerwen was out to bounce back with a sixth Masters crown but soon found himself 4-1 down in their last 16 clash.

The Dutchman landed trademark checkouts of 158, 150 and 148 as he battled his way to a last-leg decider, but back-to-back 180s from Clayton relieved the pressure on the World Cup winner who closed out victory in 14 darts.

Van Gerwen was dumped out by Clayton for a second successive year

"I got out of the blocks fast and I think that helped, I could see Michael shaking his head early on," Clayton explained.

"It's always tough in a last-leg decider against one of the best players ever to have played the game, and those two 180s couldn't have come at a better time. I was even thinking about a nine-darter!

"Hopefully I can go all the way, that's what I'm out to try and do. Let's see what happens tomorrow."

Clayton will take on James Wade in Sunday's quarter-finals after the 2014 champion brushed aside Chris Dobey 10-4 in a typically clinical display of finishing.

Adrian Lewis continued his return to form by knocking out Gary Anderson

Adrian Lewis was among the round one winners and he continued his return to form with an impressive 10-8 win over Gary Anderson to reach his first TV quarter-final since July.

Having come through a deciding leg against Michael Smith in round one, 2013 Masters runner-up Lewis averaged 98.56 with a 50 per cent checkout success rate to maintain his positive start to 2021.

"I'm over the moon to win against Gary," said Lewis. "He's just been in a world championship final so he's in good form.

"I feel like I'm in the mix again, for the last three or four years I felt like I was out of it. I've always said it only ever takes one tournament to get back to your best.

"I know what I'm capable of and what I'm showing here is a lot more like it, but I still know I can do a lot better."

Gerwyn Price started his campaign with a resounding win

Next up for Lewis is a meeting with world champion and world No 1 Gerwyn Price who picked up where he left off at Alexandra Palace with a 104.37 average in a resounding 10-3 defeat of Joe Cullen.

"I wanted to start my reign as world champion off on a positive note and I'm happy to have done that tonight," said Price.

Peter Wright will take on Dave Chisnall in the quarter-finals

Reigning champion Peter Wright began his title defence with a 10-8 victory over Simon Whitlock, defying a 105.9 average from his Australian opponent.

Chisnall lays in wait for Wright after the 2016 runner-up came through a last-leg shoot-out to defeat Daryl Gurney 10-9, having surrendered a 6-3 advantage.

Nathan Aspinall also came through a last-leg decider against Mensur Suljovic, recovering from 9-7 down and surviving five match darts to secure a much-needed victory in dramatic fashion.

Aspinall will meet a resurgent Mervyn King after the 2014 runner-up secured a comprehensive 10-5 defeat of Rob Cross, averaging 101.64 to maintain his impressive form.

The Masters concludes on Sunday with the quarter-finals in the afternoon session, followed by the semi-finals and final in the evening.

2021 Masters

Saturday January 30

Afternoon Session

Second Round x4

Mervyn King 10-5 Rob Cross

James Wade 10-4 Chris Dobey

Nathan Aspinall 10-9 Mensur Suljovic

Dave Chisnall 10-9 Daryl Gurney

Evening Session

Second Round x4

Adrian Lewis 10-8 Gary Anderson

Peter Wright 10-8 Simon Whitlock

Gerwyn Price 10-3 Joe Cullen

Jonny Clayton 10-9 Michael van Gerwen

Sunday January 31

Afternoon Session (1245 GMT)

Quarter-Finals

Mervyn King v Nathan Aspinall

Gerwyn Price v Adrian Lewis

Peter Wright v Dave Chisnall

Jonny Clayton v James Wade

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Semi-Finals

Price/Lewis v King/Aspinall

Clayton/Wade v Wright/Chisnall

Final

