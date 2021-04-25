Michael Smith wins his first title of 2021 at Players Championship 10 in Niedernhausen

Michael Smith claimed his first title of 2021 with victory over Ross Smith in Sunday's Players Championship 10 at PDC Super Series 3 in Niedernhausen.

The world No 8 followed up two titles last November with another Players Championship triumph, as he produced consistently high-standard darts throughout Sunday's event.

He followed up a trio of 6-3 wins - against Geert Nentjes, Luke Woodhouse and William O'Connor - by averaging a sensational 114.5 in defeating Premier League joint-leader Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-2 in the last 16.

Smith then saw off Martin Schindler 6-3 in the quarter-finals before overcoming Aaron Beeney 7-4 in the semis, and eventually took victory in the final by the same three-leg margin.

'Bully Boy' feels he should be competing in this year's Premier League

The opening 10 legs of the final were shared as both Smiths held throw on five occasions, with Ross taking out a 104 finish as well as a 13-darter and a 14-dart finish.

He was then denied a chance to break when waiting on 40 in leg 11 as Michael took out 130, before the former World Youth champion followed a 180 with a 90 checkout for a 12-darter in the next to claim the first break and a 7-5 cushion.

Ross Smith followed up four quarter-final appearances on the circuit in 2020 with his best-ever run on the PDC ProTour (photo courtesy of Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

Michael Smith then posted his fifth 180 of the game to be first to a finish in leg 13, and held his nerve on double 10 to close out the win.

"It's great to get the win," said the St Helens star. "Ross played well in the final, but the 130 finish was important and then I left 90 in the next leg and took it out for a 12-darter. I knew then that it was game over"

Having not been selected for the Premier League, Smith admitted he had additional motivation going into his tie with Van den Bergh.

"I felt like I should be in the Premier League," he said. "No disrespect to the 10 players who are in, but I felt like I should be in ahead of them and that was a point to myself that I'm still good enough."

Raymond van Barneveld improved his chances of qualifying for for July's World Matchplay

Former world champion Raymond van Barneveld made the quarter-finals, meaning the Dutch legend took another step towards qualification for July's World Matchplay, having also won a Players Championship earlier this year.

2021 Players Championship Ten - PDC Super Series 3 Day Two

Last 16

Jose de Sousa 6-0 Jermaine Wattimena

Ross Smith 6-1 Rowby-John Rodriguez

Berry van Peer 6-0 Rusty-Jake Rodriguez

Steve Lennon 6-3 Maik Kuivenhoven

Aaron Beeney 6-5 William Borland

Raymond van Barneveld 6-5 Nathan Aspinall

Michael Smith 6-2 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Martin Schindler 6-4 Jose Justicia

Quarter-Finals

Ross Smith 6-3 Jose de Sousa

Berry van Peer 6-3 Steve Lennon

Aaron Beeney 6-2 Raymond van Barneveld

Michael Smith 6-3 Martin Schindler

Semi-Finals

Ross Smith 7-2 Berry van Peer

Michael Smith 7-4 Aaron Beeney

Final

Michael Smith 8-5 Ross Smith

