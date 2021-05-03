LISTEN: The Darts Show podcast with Gary Anderson

In the words of John McDonald, it's time for The Darts Show podcast and Gary Anderson is the special guest for the latest episode.

With the Premier League on pause, it's time to get the team in the (virtual) studio to review the first stage of the competition and also run the rule over Super Series.

Anderson phones in to catch up with Colin Lloyd, Michael Bridge and Paul Prenderville, while the first of our new Expert's View segments focuses on Glen Durrant's struggles.

Gary Anderson - the Flying Scotsman has Premier League pedigree having won the event twice but after an inconsistent first phase, we get the lowdown from Anderson on why he thinks the resumption could play into his hands.

Premier League - Rob Cross and Glen Durrant were eliminated, while just five points separate the remaining nine players - plus, in a podcast exclusive, we reveal the fixtures for the remaining seven nights of the league phase.

Colin Lloyd - Jaws picks out his talking points from a busy fortnight of arrows, not just in the Premier League. There were Pro Tour breakthroughs for Dimitri Van den Bergh and Dirk van Duijvenbode, a return to the winner's circle for Michael Smith, plus what we learned from nine nights of Premier League action.

The Expert's View - we grabbed Wayne Mardle and Mark Webster for a closer look at what's gone wrong for the reigning Premier League champion Glen Durrant. Having lost all nine games amid a crisis of confidence, the Sky Sports experts discuss how the three-time BDO world champion can put things right.

Watch live coverage of the 2021 Premier League on Sky Sports - the action resumes on Wednesday May 5 with three consecutive nights of action from the Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes.