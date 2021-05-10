PDC Challenge and Development Tours to be geographically split between UK and Europe in 2021

The PDC continues to provide pathways to the top for players

The PDC has announced the details for the PDC Unicorn Challenge and Development Tours, with 24 events announced on each tour, both of which will be split geographically to minimise player travel.

The second-tier Challenge Tour features players who competed at the 2021 PDC Qualifying Schools but did not win a PDC Tour Card, while the Development Tour allows players aged 16-23 to compete each year.

With ongoing restrictions continuing to affect cross-border travel, the Challenge and Development Tours in 2021 will be split into events in the UK and Europe, with each offering a minimum of two treble-header weekends featuring a pair of £10,000 events on each day.

The UK Challenge Tour will initially see events from August 6-8 and September 3-5 in Milton Keynes, with the European Challenge Tour taking place in Niedernhausen from July 2-4 and September 3-5.

PDPA Associate Members will be able to compete at the venue where they played in the 2021 Qualifying School.

The UK Development Tour will see weekends held from August 20-22 in Milton Keynes and from October 29-31 in Barnsley.

The European Development Tour events will be staged in Niedernhausen from August 20-22 and November 5-7.

"We remain committed to providing opportunities for players throughout the PDC system and we are pleased to be able to confirm plans for the 2021 Unicorn Challenge and Development Tours," said PDC chief executive Matt Porter.

"Given the ongoing restrictions, particularly in relation to travel, we have taken a practical and realistic step to split the Challenge Tour and Development Tour into events in the UK and Europe for 2021, whilst committing to at least 12 events in each region."

Each region will operate its own Order of Merit for each tour, with the winner of each securing a PDC Tour Card for 2022/23 and a place in the 2021/22 William Hill World Darts Championship

Details are being finalised for the 2021 PDC Unicorn World Youth Championship and will be announced in due course.

2021 PDC Unicorn Challenge Tour

July 2-4 - European Challenge Tour Events 1-6, Niedernhausen, Germany

August 6-8 - UK Challenge Tour Events 1-6, Milton Keynes, England

September 3-5 - European Challenge Tour Events 7-12, Niedernhausen, Germany

September 3-5 - UK Challenge Tour Events 7-12, Milton Keynes, England

2021 PDC Unicorn Development Tour

August 20-22 - European Development Tour Events 1-6, Niedernhausen, Germany

August 20-22 - UK Development Tour Events 1-6, Milton Keynes, England

October 29-31 - UK Development Tour Events 7-12, Barnsley, England

November 5-7 - European Development Tour Events 7-12, Niedernhausen, Germany