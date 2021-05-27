Fallon Sherrock: Coronavirus pandemic wiped out 2020 plans; wants World Championship Darts return

1:37 Fallon Sherrock wants to be back on the PDC stage after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out her plans in 2020 Fallon Sherrock wants to be back on the PDC stage after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out her plans in 2020

'The Queen of the Palace' Fallon Sherrock has eyes on returning to the big stage at the World Championship after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out her plans in 2020.

Sherrock surprised the Sky Sports cameras after showing up to watch Night 15 of the Premier League Darts in her hometown of Milton Keynes on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old shot to fame after becoming the first woman to beat a man at the World Championship in 2019. Sherrock famously upset Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic before losing to Chris Dobey in the third round.

1:16 Sherrock received quite a welcome when she made her Premier League debut as a 'challenger' in Nottingham last year Sherrock received quite a welcome when she made her Premier League debut as a 'challenger' in Nottingham last year

She also took part in last year's Premier League event as a 'challenger' where she ended up drawing 6-6 against eventual winner, Glen Durrant.

But after being rewarded with spots in all the World Series of Darts events in 2020, things took a turn for the worse as the pandemic struck, wiping out all her plans.

"It was a real kick in the gut if that makes sense because I had all these things to look forward to and my game was on point but then all of a sudden it all got taken away," Sherrock told Sky Sports' Emma Paton.

"At the end of the day, there was nothing you could do. There's a global pandemic going on, which nobody knew was going to happen. It was disappointing, but the only thing I can do now is to regroup and start again. I might be a year behind but I will catch up and eventually I will get there again."

1:16 Liam Gallagher pays tribute to Sherrock Liam Gallagher pays tribute to Sherrock

Sherrock admits she has suffered some low times during lockdown, but that's where those memorable moments at Alexandra Palace have come in handy, to help motivate her.

She said: "I do watch them back quite often because sometimes when I feel quite low. I kind of watch them back and think 'do you know what? This is where I want to be, this is what I want to do' to gear myself back up.

"I've watched a bit during lockdown because we've all had our down bits, so yeah, I've watched it a few times. It's always great memories."

Sherrock hopes her plans will soon get back on track as she aims to qualify for this Worlds and then head back to Q-School with the dream of winning a PDC tour card.

"My aim is if the women's series happens again, then I will go on that and qualify again," she said. "I missed out by two legs last time.

"I'll go back to Q-School next year because I feel it was a good learning curve for me.

"I want to try and perfect my game a bit better because I feel that it needs a lot of improvement to what it was a couple of years back. But I'm going to take little steps and see how it goes."

Watch full coverage of the Premier League on Sky Sports, and stick with us through the year as we bring you the latest darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts