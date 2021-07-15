Andy Fordham: Former BDO World Darts champion dies aged 59

Andy Fordham has died aged 59

Former BDO world champion Andy Fordham has died at the age of 59.

A statement posted by the BDO on its Facebook page on Thursday confirmed the news regarding 'The Viking', who was one of the most popular players in the sport.

It read: "The British Darts Organisation are deeply saddened to hear of the loss of the darts legend Andy (The Viking) Fordham, a true gentleman of the game who will be deeply missed by all.

"Our hearts and thoughts are with his family at this time."

Fordham won the 2004 BDO World Championship with victory over Mervyn King

Fordham won the 2004 BDO World Darts Championship after beating fellow Englishman Mervyn King 6-3 in the final at Lakeside.

The ex-pub landlord also won the World Masters in 1999 and tributes have poured in for Fordham following his passing.

Kevin Painter, runner-up of the 2004 PDC World Championship, tweeted: "Absolutely devastated to hear the news that Andy Fordham has passed away, a darting legend and one of the nicest guys on the planet, thoughts are with the family at this time...RIP Andy."

World number 24 Chris Dobey also tweeted a selfie with Fordham with the message: "Absolutely devastated to hear of the passing of this Legend, it was an absolute pleasure to have worked and shared a stage with a true gent. Will be such a miss to all involved with darts. RIP Andy Fordham."

Absolutely devastated to hear of the passing of this Legend, it was an absolute pleasure to have worked and shared a stage with a true gent. Will be such a miss to all involved with darts. RIP Andy Fordham 💙 pic.twitter.com/xnN580Ag0g — Chris Dobey (@Dobey10) July 15, 2021

Two-time BDO World Championship runner-up Bobby George also tweeted: "Just heard the devastating news that Andy Fordham has passed away. He was a gentle giant and loved by all. Our condolences go out to his wife Jenny, family and friends. RIP ANDY FORDHAM THE VIKING."

Fordham qualified for the 2015 Grand Slam of Darts, but he failed to get out of his group which consisted of Adrian Lewis, Michael Smith and Wayne Jones.

Sad to hear the passing of a legend Andy Fordham our thoughts are with his family — Adrian Lewis (@jackpot180) July 15, 2021

Former world champion Lewis tweeted: "Sad to hear the passing of a legend Andy Fordham our thoughts are with his family."

'The Viking' has suffered from health issues in recent years and in January had tested positive for coronavirus.

Fordham was also hospitalised in February last year after having an operation on his bowel.

In 2007, Fordham was rushed to hospital at the World Darts Championship after suffering chest pains and breathing problems.

He was taken ill just before his first-round match against Australian Simon Whitlock at the Lakeside.

Fordham made his BDO World Championship debut in 1995

Following his BDO win, Fordham took on reigning PDC champion Phil Taylor at the Circus Tavern in November 2004 but the Bristol-born thrower was forced to retire during the game due to illness.

Fordham was due to make a darting comeback at next year's World Seniors Darts Championship along with a host of former world champions including Taylor, Dennis Priestley, John Lowe, John Part and Ted Hankey.