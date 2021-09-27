World Grand Prix Darts: Gerwyn Price to meet Michael Smith while Peter Wright faces Rob Cross

Gerwyn Price will begin the defence of his World Grand Prix title against Michael Smith

The World Grand Prix draw has thrown up a couple of tasty tungsten tussles with Gerwyn Price up against Michael Smith and Peter Wright facing Rob Cross.

Reigning champion Price warmed up for the defence of his title with an 8-0 whitewash over Mensur Suljovic to win the Gibraltar Darts Trophy at the weekend.

St Helens thrower Smith reached the last 16 of the prestigious double-start event in 2015 and 2019 and will look to prove himself against the top seed as the highest ranked unseeded player.

Wright, the 2018 runner-up, will go up against former world champion Cross in another blockbuster opening clash at the Morningside Arena, Leicester from October 3-9 - live on Sky Sports.

Five-time winner Michael van Gerwen, who collected his maiden PDC title in 2021 at the inaugural Nordic Masters, will take on fellow Dutchman Danny Noppert.

Fourth seed James Wade has been drawn to face Damon Heta, who is among six debutants in the field. Dimitri Van den Bergh has been handed a tricky opening tie against 'Heavy Metal' Ryan Searle.

Gary Anderson, a runner-up in the event five years ago, will meet Ian White, with Jose de Sousa taking on Glen Durrant and two-time runner-up Dave Chisnall in action against Suljovic.

Daryl Gurney, champion in 2017, and last year's runner-up Dirk van Duijvenbode meet Stephen Bunting and UK Open finalist Luke Humphries respectively.

Premier League champion Jonny Clayton has drawn debutant Callan Rydz, while 2011 finalist Brendan Dolan - who hit the historic first double-start nine-darter - takes on Darius Labanauskas, the first Lithuanian to compete in the event.

2021 World Grand Prix Draw

(1) Gerwyn Price v Michael Smith

Martijn Kleermaker v Mervyn King

(8) Dave Chisnall v Mensur Suljovic

Joe Cullen v Ross Smith

(4) James Wade v Damon Heta

Stephen Bunting v Daryl Gurney

(5) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Ryan Searle

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Luke Humphries

(2) Peter Wright v Rob Cross

Nathan Aspinall v Krzysztof Ratajski

(7) Jose de Sousa v Glen Durrant

Callan Rydz v Jonny Clayton

(3) Michael van Gerwen v Danny Noppert

Vincent van der Voort v Gabriel Clemens

(6) Gary Anderson v Ian White

Darius Labanauskas v Brendan Dolan

