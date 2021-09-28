Gerwyn Price and Dimitri Van den Bergh headline World Grand Prix opening night

World No 1 Gerwyn Price takes on the highest ranked unseeded player Michael Smith in the first-round of the World Grand Prix on Sunday (picture courtesy of Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

Gerwyn Price will open the defence of his World Grand Prix title against Michael Smith on a blockbuster first night of action in Leicester.

World No 1 Price is amongst the stars in action on Sunday, October 3 - live on Sky Sports with the Welshman facing Michael Smith in a tasty tungsten tie.

The opening night features Price's rivals in the top half of the draw, including two-time World Grand Prix winner James Wade's meeting with Damon Heta and Van den Bergh's tie with Ryan Searle.

Daryl Gurney, the 2017 World Grand Prix winner, plays Stephen Bunting, and former finalists Dave Chisnall, Mervyn King and Dirk van Duijvenbode are also in action.

Michael van Gerwen will be bidding for a sixth World Grand Prix title

The first round concludes on Monday, with five-time World Grand Prix champion Michael van Gerwen playing Danny Noppert in an all-Dutch tie.

World Matchplay champion Peter Wright plays Rob Cross, reigning Grand Slam champion Jose de Sousa meets Glen Durrant and Premier League winner Jonny Clayton plays Callan Rydz.

Monday's ties also feature history-maker Brendan Dolan, two-time World Champion Gary Anderson and Premier League star Nathan Aspinall.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from the World Grand Prix final in Coventry which saw Price lift the title against Dirk van Duijvenbode The best of the action from the World Grand Prix final in Coventry which saw Price lift the title against Dirk van Duijvenbode

World Grand Prix - Schedule of Play

Sunday October 3 (1800 BST)

8x First Round

Martijn Kleermaker vs Mervyn King

Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Luke Humphries

Stephen Bunting vs Daryl Gurney

Dave Chisnall vs Mensur Suljovic

Joe Cullen vs Ross Smith

James Wade vs Damon Heta

Gerwyn Price vs Michael Smith

Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Ryan Searle

Monday October 4 (1800 BST)

8x First Round

Darius Labanauskas vs Brendan Dolan

Callan Rydz vs Jonny Clayton

Vincent van der Voort vs Gabriel Clemens

Nathan Aspinall vs Krzysztof Ratajski

Gary Anderson vs Ian White

Peter Wright vs Rob Cross

Michael van Gerwen vs Danny Noppert

Jose de Sousa vs Glen Durrant

Tuesday October 5 (1900 BST)

4x Second Round

Wednesday October 6 (1900 BST)

4x Second Round

Thursday October 7 (1900 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Friday October 8 (1900 BST)

Semi-Finals

Saturday October 9 (2030 BST)

Final

The schedule of play for Tuesday onwards will be confirmed during the World Grand Prix.

Format

First Round - Best of three sets

Second Round - Best of five sets

Quarter-Finals - Best of five sets

Semi-Final - Best of seven sets

Final - Best of nine sets

All sets are the best of five legs.

All legs will be double start and double finish, meaning players must first hit a double before they can begin scoring in each leg. The bullseye will count as double 25.

There will be no tie-break in any match; the deciding set would end 3-2, with the fifth leg being the deciding leg.

