Listen to The Darts Show podcast Grand Slam of Darts preview with Raymond van Barneveld & Rob Cross

There's a big televised tournament looming so it's time to bring out the big names as Raymond van Barneveld and Rob Cross join the latest episode of The Darts Show podcast.

Michael Bridge is back to host proceedings alongside former world no 1 Colin Lloyd and Paul Prenderville, but it's a couple of big-hitting guests who take centre stage.

Nine days of Grand Slam of Darts action gets underway on Saturday and former champion Barney stole the headlines last week when he landed one of the eights spots on offer at the PDC Tour Card holders qualifier on Friday.

Cross earned his spot by winning the European Championship for the second time in three years and both men have put indifferent spells behind them to look forward to the busy end to the darting year and they are with us to look ahead to Wolverhampton.

There's plenty more as well....

Barney's back - Well, he has been back all year after securing his return to the tour at Q-School, but Raymond van Barneveld will be back on Sky Sports screens at the Grand Slam this weekend, so it's time to check in with the five-time world champion on how his season has been going and how much he is looking forward to the Grand Slam.

Colin Lloyd - Jaws cannot wait for the Grand Slam and picks out a few questions he has for those in attendance... can Sherrock or Ashton get out of the group? Is The Ferret the man to beat now? And can Peter Wright turn a corner?

Prediction Time - As usual, it is time for the panel to put their reputations on the line! Winners, runners-up, surprise packages and seeds to struggle. Spoiler alert: the guys all opt for a different champion (is that a spoiler?!)

Rob Cross - Voltage is delighted with a change in darts shirt and despite defeat at the World Grand Prix, he reveals he knew things were about to take a turn for the better; two titles in the last few weeks bears testament to that.

Tour Talking points - Jonny Clayton has picked up another huge TV title, Michael van Gerwen ended his wait for a ranking title and the spots at the World Championship are filling up - including a 16-year-old German player who is heading for Ally Pally. There is lots to round-up in the latest news from the last few weeks on tour.

