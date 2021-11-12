2022 PDC calendar will see expanded Women's Series with 20 events taking place

Fallon Sherrock will be part of an expanded Women's Series

The 2022 PDC calendar will see over 150 days of darts played from January to October, including an expanded Women's Series.

The Women's Series will see 20 events take place at venues in the UK and Germany, with places in TV events, including the 2022/23 World Championship on offer.

Fallon Sherrock has already sealed her spot at this year's Worlds for the first time since her historic achievements in 2019, while Lisa Ashton will make her third appearance at Alexandra Palace.

The dominant duo will first be in action at the Grand Slam of Darts, which begins on Saturday at Wolverhampton's Aldersley Leisure Village - live on Sky Sports.

Awesome to see myself and @LisaAshton180 amongst these great @OfficialPDC names, hopefully we can help increase the women’s presence in the future - 👌🤞thankyou @SkySports https://t.co/j0v1xDBHtr — Fallon Sherrock (@Fsherrock) November 12, 2021

"We are also pleased to expand the PDC Women's Series, bringing it in line with our Challenge and Development Tours, as we continue to offer more opportunities to female players" PDC Chief Executive Matthew Porter

The Premier League campaign will start in Cardiff on February 3 and reach its climax with the Play-Offs in Newcastle on May 26.

There will also be trips to Berlin, Rotterdam, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Dublin and London during the 16 weeks of action before finals night on Tyneside.

The World Cup of Darts will take place in Frankfurt from June 16-19, before the world's top stars head to Blackpool for the World Matchplay from July 16-24.

"It is with great excitement that we announce such a full PDC calendar for 2022 following the difficulties of the last two years," said PDC chief executive Matthew Porter.

"In particular, it will be fantastic to see the popular European Tour return to full strength next year with a full 13-event campaign."

Jonny Clayton will be defending his Premier League crown

He continued: "We are also pleased to expand the PDC Women's Series, bringing it in line with our Challenge and Development Tours, as we continue to offer more opportunities to female players.

"With so much darts action at all levels on the PDC circuit, it's going to be a fascinating year and one which will undoubtedly provide new stars in the sport as well as chances for all players with the ambitions to get to the very top of the sport."

Join us for live coverage of the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton next month. Check out daily Darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts