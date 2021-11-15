Fallon Sherrock: Grand Slam of Darts debutant lights up the Aldersley Leisure Village in stunning display

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fallon Sherrock says she felt more relaxed as she stormed to a stunning whitewash victory against Mike De Decker at the Grand Slam of Darts Fallon Sherrock says she felt more relaxed as she stormed to a stunning whitewash victory against Mike De Decker at the Grand Slam of Darts

Fallon Sherrock said she was "proud of herself" after averaging 101.55, the highest ever hit by a female player in a TV event, in her 5-0 demolition of Mike De Decker at the Grand Slam of Darts.

Debutant Sherrock lit up the Aldersley Leisure Village from the off in her contest with Belgian ace De Decker, hitting seven perfect darts in the opening leg.

That set the tone for a roof-raising display from the history-maker, who landed four 180s and hit five of her nine double attempts to surpass the 100.34 record set by Lisa Ashton at the UK Open in March.

The result saw the 27-year-old get off the mark in Group F as she looks to make it through to the knock-out stage on her debut in Wolverhampton.

"I am absolutely buzzing with that," said an ecstatic Sherrock. "To break the record average is insane. I'm proud of myself tonight.

"At the time I wasn't thinking about the average, I was just so focused on getting the win.

"I felt more relaxed going into today's game but I never expected to win 5-0."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sherrock produced a sensational opening leg against De Decker - hitting SEVEN perfect darts Sherrock produced a sensational opening leg against De Decker - hitting SEVEN perfect darts

To qualify, Sherrock must now defeat Gabriel Clemens 5-3 or better in their final group game after the German No 1 recorded a 5-4 win over Peter Wright to throw the group wide open.

Don't miss a dart from the Grand Slam of Darts which continues all week from Wolverhampton's Aldersley Leisure Village - join us from 7pm on Sky Sports Arena on Tuesday night. Check out daily Darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts