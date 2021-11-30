Listen to The Darts Show podcast Players Championship Finals review with Ryan Searle and Adrian Lewis

Players Championship Finals' runner-up Ryan Searle and 'Jackpot' Adrian Lewis join The Darts Show podcast to review a thrilling weekend in Minehead.

'Heavy Metal' gave a good account of himself after reaching his first major ranking TV final, but the Somerset thrower eventually lost out to Peter Wright 11-10 in a nail-biting ending.

He speaks to this week's presenters Michael Bridges and Colin 'Jaws' Lloyd about his amazing run at the tournament in Minehead.

Searle talks through his tough journey to the final - including victory over Rob Cross - his form over the past few months heading to Alexandra Palace and breaking into the world's top 16.

The 34-year-old spoke about the pressure he felt at the Players Championship Finals and whether he could handle it if he is rewarded with a Premier League spot.

Searle will take on William Borland or Bradley Brooks in the second round of the Worlds, which begins on Wednesday, December 15.

Adrian Lewis opens up about his spat with Peter Wright at the Players Championship

Lewis reflects on his spat with Peter Wright at the Players Championship Finals. He is hoping to put it behind him and concentrate on the Worlds, where he is hoping to do some "damage".

'Jackpot' faces Canada's Matt Campbell in the opening round at Alexandra Palace with the winner to face Gary Anderson and Lewis opens up on his chances.

