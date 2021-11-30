Listen to The Darts Show podcast Players Championship Finals review with Ryan Searle and Adrian Lewis
Last Updated: 30/11/21 9:17pm
Players Championship Finals' runner-up Ryan Searle and 'Jackpot' Adrian Lewis join The Darts Show podcast to review a thrilling weekend in Minehead.
'Heavy Metal' gave a good account of himself after reaching his first major ranking TV final, but the Somerset thrower eventually lost out to Peter Wright 11-10 in a nail-biting ending.
He speaks to this week's presenters Michael Bridges and Colin 'Jaws' Lloyd about his amazing run at the tournament in Minehead.
Searle talks through his tough journey to the final - including victory over Rob Cross - his form over the past few months heading to Alexandra Palace and breaking into the world's top 16.
The 34-year-old spoke about the pressure he felt at the Players Championship Finals and whether he could handle it if he is rewarded with a Premier League spot.
Searle will take on William Borland or Bradley Brooks in the second round of the Worlds, which begins on Wednesday, December 15.
Lewis reflects on his spat with Peter Wright at the Players Championship Finals. He is hoping to put it behind him and concentrate on the Worlds, where he is hoping to do some "damage".
'Jackpot' faces Canada's Matt Campbell in the opening round at Alexandra Palace with the winner to face Gary Anderson and Lewis opens up on his chances.
Also in the show...
- A brief Grand Slams of Darts review with our producer Henry Chard explaining more as to the whereabouts of the 'lost episode'
- The Fallon Sherrock story continues
- Is Peter Wright finding his form just in time for the Worlds?
- Ryan Searle on practising with two-time world champion Gary Anderson
- Adrian Lewis on Fallon Sherrock
- Lloydy on Ted Evetts winning the World Youth Championship and Sherrock being drawn against Steve Beaton at the Worlds
- A farewell to podcast legend, Paul Prenderville