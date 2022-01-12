Fallon Sherrock beaten by Danny Lauby in first match of PDC Q-School final stage

Fallon Sherrock began the final stage of PDC Q-School by suffering a 6-1 defeat to American Danny Lauby in Milton Keynes.

The 'Queen of the Palace' is bidding to become just the second woman, after Lisa Ashton in 2020, to win a PDC Tour Card and join the 128-strong Pro Tour.

One of 128 players competing for 32 places, Sherrock opened up against 29-year-old Lauby, but slipped to a comprehensive defeat to miss her first chance to earn a spot.

The final stage of the event runs from January 12-15, and Sherrock will return on Thursday with another opportunity.

Danny Lauby beats Fallon Sherrock 6-1 in his opening game, posting an impressive 97.21 average.



Josh Rock (97.73) with the highest of the day so far, beating Robert Rickwood 6-2



On Tuesday, Sherrock booked safe passage through to the final stage with a 5-2 victory over Wes Newton.

After a first-round defeat on Sunday, followed by a loss in her third match on Monday, it was do-or-die for Sherrock, who knew she needed big performances on Tuesday or she would be eliminated.

The 27-year-old started with a 5-0 whitewash over Robert Whybrew, then defeated Kevin Lane 5-1, before seeing off the 'The Warrior' Newton, in a win which ensured she would get through via the First Stage Order of Merit. Her run was eventually ended at the last-32 stage by Scott Marsh, who prevailed in a last-leg decider.

Q-School explained

Over 650 players are competing in the 2022 PDC Qualifying Schools from January 9-15, with 32 Tour Cards on offer for players to secure a spot on the PDC circuit for 2022 and 2023.

The competitions are split between Milton Keynes and Niedernhausen in Germany.

The first stage took place between January 9-11, with 128 players progressing to the final stage.

Eight players per day qualified automatically, with all further places going to players from a First Stage Order of Merit in each region.

A total of 32 PDC Tour Cards will be on offer in the final stage from January 12-15, with each of the daily winners in the UK and Europe receiving an automatic Tour Card.

The remaining 24 Tour Cards will be allocated to players from the UK and European Q School Final Stage Orders of Merit, and split on a pro-rata basis of total participants in each region.