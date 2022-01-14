Fallon Sherrock: 'The Queen of the Palace' falls early at Q School, leaving her hopes resting on final day

Fallon Sherrock will need to win on the final day of Q School in order to earn her PDC Tour Card after suffering another early exit on Friday

'The Queen of the Palace' defeated Wes Newton 5-2 to book her place in the Final Stage of UK Q School, but the 27-year-old has found things difficult in her attempts of securing a Tour Card and joining the Professional Tour.

Sherrock is one of 128 players battling for 17 remaining Tour Cards, but having already lost out to American Danny Lauby and Joshua Richardson, her chances suffered another blow on Friday.

Despite winning her opening match against David Pallett she went out of the competition to Welshman Justin Smith, averaging 85.74 in a 6-3 defeat.

Sherrock, who is aiming to become the second woman to land a spot on the PDC Tour after Lisa Ashton achieved the feat in 2020, will now have to win Saturday's tournament outright in order to take her place amongst the darting elite.

Sherrock, who shot to fame at the 2020 World Championship, where she became the first woman to ever win a World Championship match, reached the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam of Darts, and also finished as runner-up to Michael van Gerwen at the Nordic Darts Masters last year.

Despite her achievements, she is yet to land a Tour Card, which would allow her to be able to participate in all Players Championships and European Tour Qualifiers for two years.

UK Q School is being played at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes, while the H+ Hotel in Niedernhausen is playing host to European Q School.

Each day's winner at both UK and European events secures an automatic PDC Tour Card.

In addition to the daily Tour Card winners, further Tour Cards up to a total of 32 will be awarded on a pro-rata basis to players from the respective UK/European Qualifying School Final Stage Orders of Merit following Day Four.

