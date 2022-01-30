Masters Darts: Peter Wright suffers shock defeat to Simon Whitlock in Milton Keynes

Simon Whitlock stunned Peter Wright, who was making his first TV appearance as a two-time World Champion (photo courtesy of Taka Wu/PDC)

Just 26 days on from winning his second World Championship, Peter Wright suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Simon Whitlock in the second round of the Masters on Saturday.

Whitlock, who stepped in to replace Danny Noppert, ended the hopes of Wright 10-8 as the Australian continued to make the most of his late call-up to the event.

He will return to the Marshall Arena for Sunday's final day of action, along with Saturday's seven other winners - who include reigning champion Jonny Clayton, world No 1 Gerwyn Price and five-time Masters winner Michael van Gerwen.

Whitlock produced a characteristically battling performance to spoil Wright's return to action as he reached his first Masters quarter-final since 2013.

Three consecutive legs saw the 52-year-old move within a leg of the match at 9-5, only for Wright to reply in kind to cut the gap to 9-8.

Despite a 180 from Wright in the following leg, Whitlock produced a 15-darter to get over the line.

"Peter has just won the World Championship, so it's obviously a big scalp to take," said Whitlock. "I got a bit panicky and nervous towards the end but thankfully I got it done.

"It's more relaxing knowing you shouldn't be in a tournament, I feel like there's no pressure on me."

Whitlock's quarter-final opponent will be Jose de Sousa, who enjoyed a return to form in Saturday's opening tie as he defeated Rob Cross 10-7 to become the first player to reach the quarter-finals.

Gerwyn Price, sporting a new blonde look, landed a 164 checkout in his 10-8 win against Ryan Searle

Van Gerwen survived five match darts from Luke Humphries as he began his quest for a sixth Masters title in dramatic fashion.

A stunning burst from Humphries saw him win four legs in a row to move within a famous win at 9-7, but the debutant's five missed doubles in leg 18 proved costly.

Van Gerwen took advantage of Humphries' misses with a crucial last dart double ten for an 80 checkout to force a decider in which he outscored his opponent.

"Games like this are always tough," said Van Gerwen. "I was far from my best tonight, I struggled to get myself going.

"I was trying too hard, I don't know why. I made mistakes and you can only blame yourself. I have to do better tomorrow, simple as that."

Wales' top two Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton will meet in a mouth-watering quarter-final after seeing off Ryan Searle and Dimitri Van den Bergh respectively, while Michael Smith and Dave Chisnall will meet in an all-St Helens clash.

2022 Masters

Saturday January 29

Second Round

Afternoon Session

Jose de Sousa 10-7 Rob Cross

Joe Cullen 10-1 Gary Anderson

Michael Smith 10-6 Krzysztof Ratajski

Dave Chisnall 10-4 James Wade

Evening Session

Jonny Clayton 10-9 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Gerwyn Price 10-8 Ryan Searle

Simon Whitlock 10-8 Peter Wright

Michael van Gerwen 10-9 Luke Humphries

Sunday January 30

Afternoon Session (1245 GMT)

Quarter-Finals

Dave Chisnall v Michael Smith

Gerwyn Price v Jonny Clayton

Simon Whitlock v Jose de Sousa

Michael van Gerwen v Joe Cullen

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Semi-Finals

Price/Clayton v Chisnall/Smith

Whitlock/De Sousa v Van Gerwen/Cullen

Final

Price/Clayton/Chisnall/Smith v Whitlock/De Sousa/Van Gerwen/Cullen

Format

Quarter-Finals - Best of 19 legs

Semi-Finals - Best of 21 legs

Final - Best of 21 legs