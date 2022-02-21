Gerwyn Price: Welshman credits his personal trainer for recent surge in form

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gerwyn Price reflects on 'one of the best nights ever' where he hit two nine-dart finishes and landed 'The Big Fish' - but thinks it could have been better! Gerwyn Price reflects on 'one of the best nights ever' where he hit two nine-dart finishes and landed 'The Big Fish' - but thinks it could have been better!

Gerwyn Price has praised his personal trainer for his recent surge in form after the world No 1 planted two nine-darters on Night Three of the Premier League in Belfast.

Price was in incredible form on the stage in Northern Ireland, landing a 170 checkout to win his quarter-final against Michael Smith before hitting two perfect legs against Michael van Gerwen and James Wade on his way to winning the night.

The Welshman produced one of the finest TV performances in the sport's history to move up to second in the table, a point behind defending champion Jonny Clayton.

"I put it down to being been back in the gym and looking after myself," explained Price, who has announced plans to make his boxing debut later this year.

"The last two-and-a-half weeks I've been putting some hard work in at the gym; my personal trainer has been working me hard.

"When you feel good physically, you feel good mentally and that's why I feel I'm playing my best stuff at the moment.

"I felt like I couldn't miss. I told James in the practice room [before the final] I was going to hit another one, I just fancied it tonight.

"But, as well as I played, I could've possibly lost in two games which shows how high the standard is at the moment.

"That's how well I've been playing recently, I'm feeling good in myself."

Price, who played professional rugby union and league before turning his attention to the oche, left little doubt about his prowess in his current sport.

Premier League - Nine-Dart finishes Year Match Venue 2006 Raymond van Barneveld vs Peter Manley BIC, Bournemouth 2010 Raymond van Barneveld vs Terry Jenkins AECC, Aberdeen 2010 Phil Taylor x2 vs James Wade Wembley Arena - final 2012 Phil Taylor vs Kevin Painter AECC, Aberdeen 2012 Simon Whitlock vs Andy Hamilton The O2, London - semi-finals 2016 Adrian Lewis vs James Wade The SSE Arena, Belfast 2017 Adrian Lewis vs Raymond van Barneveld Echo Arena, Liverpool 2020 Michael Smith vs Daryl Gurney 3Arena, Dublin 2021 Peter Wright vs Daryl Gurney Marhsall Arena, Milton Keynes 2022 Gerwyn Price vs Michael van Gerwen The SSE Arena, Belfast 2022 Gerwyn Price vs James Wade The SSE Arena, Belfast

He will return to Premier League action on March 3 at Westpoint Exeter for Night Four of the league phase, as he meets Peter Wright in a clash of the world's top two.

The night's other quarter-finals will see Jonny Clayton meet Van Gerwen, Wade takes on Gary Anderson and Smith faces Joe Cullen as the £1m tournament continues.

2022 Premier League

Night 4 - Westpoint Exeter

Thursday March 3

Quarter-Finals

Jonny Clayton vs Michael van Gerwen

Michael Smith vs Joe Cullen

Gerwyn Price vs Peter Wright

James Wade vs Gary Anderson