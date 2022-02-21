Gerwyn Price: Welshman credits his personal trainer for recent surge in form
Gerwyn Price hails his personal trainer for his recent surge in form, saying: "When you feel good physically, you feel good mentally and that's why I feel I'm playing my best stuff at the moment"
Last Updated: 21/02/22 10:07am
Gerwyn Price has praised his personal trainer for his recent surge in form after the world No 1 planted two nine-darters on Night Three of the Premier League in Belfast.
Price was in incredible form on the stage in Northern Ireland, landing a 170 checkout to win his quarter-final against Michael Smith before hitting two perfect legs against Michael van Gerwen and James Wade on his way to winning the night.
The Welshman produced one of the finest TV performances in the sport's history to move up to second in the table, a point behind defending champion Jonny Clayton.
"I put it down to being been back in the gym and looking after myself," explained Price, who has announced plans to make his boxing debut later this year.
"The last two-and-a-half weeks I've been putting some hard work in at the gym; my personal trainer has been working me hard.
"When you feel good physically, you feel good mentally and that's why I feel I'm playing my best stuff at the moment.
"I felt like I couldn't miss. I told James in the practice room [before the final] I was going to hit another one, I just fancied it tonight.
"But, as well as I played, I could've possibly lost in two games which shows how high the standard is at the moment.
"That's how well I've been playing recently, I'm feeling good in myself."
Price, who played professional rugby union and league before turning his attention to the oche, left little doubt about his prowess in his current sport.
Premier League - Nine-Dart finishes
|Year
|Match
|Venue
|2006
|Raymond van Barneveld vs Peter Manley
|BIC, Bournemouth
|2010
|Raymond van Barneveld vs Terry Jenkins
|AECC, Aberdeen
|2010
|Phil Taylor x2 vs James Wade
|Wembley Arena - final
|2012
|Phil Taylor vs Kevin Painter
|AECC, Aberdeen
|2012
|Simon Whitlock vs Andy Hamilton
|The O2, London - semi-finals
|2016
|Adrian Lewis vs James Wade
|The SSE Arena, Belfast
|2017
|Adrian Lewis vs Raymond van Barneveld
|Echo Arena, Liverpool
|2020
|Michael Smith vs Daryl Gurney
|3Arena, Dublin
|2021
|Peter Wright vs Daryl Gurney
|Marhsall Arena, Milton Keynes
|2022
|Gerwyn Price vs Michael van Gerwen
|The SSE Arena, Belfast
|2022
|Gerwyn Price vs James Wade
|The SSE Arena, Belfast
He will return to Premier League action on March 3 at Westpoint Exeter for Night Four of the league phase, as he meets Peter Wright in a clash of the world's top two.
The night's other quarter-finals will see Jonny Clayton meet Van Gerwen, Wade takes on Gary Anderson and Smith faces Joe Cullen as the £1m tournament continues.
2022 Premier League
Night 4 - Westpoint Exeter
Thursday March 3
Quarter-Finals
Jonny Clayton vs Michael van Gerwen
Michael Smith vs Joe Cullen
Gerwyn Price vs Peter Wright
James Wade vs Gary Anderson