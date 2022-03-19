Players Championship: Damon Heta defeats Gary Anderson to claim his third PDC title

Damon Heta claimed his third PDC title with a superb triumph over Gary Anderson in Saturday's Players Championship 5 final in Barnsley

Damon Heta claimed his third PDC title with a superb 8-6 triumph over Gary Anderson in Saturday's Players Championship 5 final in Barnsley, ending an 18-month wait between tournament wins.

The Australian star claimed the Brisbane Darts Masters title in 2019 and secured a ProTour success the following year after joining the PDC circuit full-time.

He added a further Players Championship title, and the £12,000 prize money, with Saturday's superb success as he denied Anderson in a high-quality decider.

Anderson had won Thursday's Premier League night in Nottingham and was in brilliant form throughout Players Championship 5.

The two-time World Champion also led 2-1 and 4-3 in the final, having hit a 131 finish in one of two 12-darters, before a mid-game surge from Heta saw him take out 146, 101 and a ten-darter to move 6-4 up.

Back-to-back 14-darters saw Anderson level again, but Heta responded with a 12-darter and punished a miss at tops from the Scot in the next two wrap up victory with a 14-darter on double eight, ending the final with a 107.27 average.

Heta had defeated housemate Dimitri Van den Bergh 7-4 in their semi-final, and also saw off Danny Jansen, Jimmy Hendriks, Keane Barry, Steve Beaton and Daryl Gurney on his way to glory.

"It's massive for me," said Heta, who finished eight doubles from 13 attempts in the final and shared ten 180s with Anderson.

"I knew how well Gary was playing, he was playing sensational darts, but I'm accustomed to the scene now and you've got to take whatever opportunity you've got.

"To win today is massive because I went all last year playing well, I made some finals but not to get a win was a bit disheartening.

"To get a win over another Premier League player is massive for me. I'm always looking up, I've still got everything to gain.

"I don't think I played my best stuff today but I took my chances. I played some decent players that no doubt could win this thing, but I played my own game."

Joe Cullen landed a nine-darter during his third round win over James Wilson, with emerging star Josh Rock also achieving perfection for the first time on the professional circuit in his memorable first round defeat of Dave Chisnall.

The Players Championship double-header in Barnsley concludes on Sunday with Players Championship 6, which will see 128 players competing for £100,000 in prize money.

Players Championship 5

Saturday March 19

Last 16

Gary Anderson 6-3 Chris Dobey

Rob Cross 6-4 Luke Humphries

Joe Cullen 6-4 Stephen Bunting

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-0 Shaun Wilkinson

Daryl Gurney 6-5 Matt Campbell

Damon Heta 6-3 Steve Beaton

Mike De Decker 6-1 Mervyn King

Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-4 Jeffrey de Zwaan

Quarter-Finals

Gary Anderson 6-2 Rob Cross

Joe Cullen 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Damon Heta 6-3 Daryl Gurney

Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-4 Mike De Decker

Semi-Finals

Gary Anderson 7-3 Joe Cullen

Damon Heta 7-4 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Final

Damon Heta 8-6 Gary Anderson