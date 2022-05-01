PDC Women's Series: Fallon Sherrock and Lisa Ashton claim Sunday wins in Wigan

Fallon Sherrock and Lisa Ashton were in winning form in Wigan on Sunday

Fallon Sherrock returned to winning ways with an emphatic 5-1 victory over Lisa Ashton in the final of Event Seven of the PDC Women's Series in Wigan.

Sherrock, who won Event Three on the opening weekend of the Women's Series in Barnsley last month, had exited at the semi-final and last-64 stage in Saturday's two events, but the 'Queen of the Palace' was back to her best as she whitewashed Lorraine Hyde, Kim Holden and Tracy North 4-0 in the first three rounds.

Kirsty Hutchinson and Rhian Griffiths were then beaten 4-2 before Sherrock saw off Jane Densley 5-3 in the semi-finals.

Ashton lost only two legs as she progressed to the quarter-finals where she defeated Laura Turner 4-1 and she followed that up with another impressive victory over Mikuru Suzuki, who was dispatched 5-1 in the last four.

However, Ashton was unable to notch her fifth success of the Women's Series as Sherrock proved too strong in the final.

Sherrock has now won two of the eight events

For the second day running, though, Ashton was not to be denied the second time around as she took the honours in Event Eight with a 5-2 defeat of Katie Sheldon in the final.

Sheldon completed her dream run to the final by edging out Sherrock 5-4 in the last four after an earlier 4-1 victory over Turner.

Ashton once again won her first three matches without reply before claiming 4-1 triumphs against Priscilla Steenbergen and Rhian O'Sullivan, although Lorraine Winstanley made 'The Lancashire Rose' battle for a 5-4 semi-final success before she wrapped up her fifth win from eight events.

Ashton has five victories to her name in the series so far

Trina Gulliver, who won Event Five on Saturday, lost 4-2 to Robin Byrne in her opening match on Sunday and then bowed out in the last 16 in Event Eight after an earlier victory over Suzuki.

The top two players from the final PDC Women's Series Order of Merit will qualify to compete in the 2022/23 World Darts Championship and 2022 Grand Slam of Darts, while the top eight players on the Order of Merit after Event 12 will qualify for the 2022 Women's World Matchplay.