Cazoo World Cup of Darts confirms competing nations for 2022 tournament
The World Cup of Darts will take place at the Eissporthall in Frankfurt from June 16-19; Two-player teams will represent their countries across four days in a combination of singles and doubles matches; Last year's World Cup was won by Scotland
Last Updated: 23/05/22 5:50pm
The 32 competing nations in the 2022 Cazoo World Cup of Darts have been confirmed ahead of June's tournament in Germany.
Following one-year absences, New Zealand and Latvia will return to the 2022 line-up, while Switzerland will compete for the first time since 2018.
The 2021 event saw Peter Wright and John Henderson claim a second World Cup title for Scotland, with the duo set to defend their title this summer.
Former champions England, Netherlands and Wales will be among the eight seeded nations.
South Africa's Stefan Vermaak will make his World Cup debut alongside Devon Petersen after winning a qualifier earlier this year, while Artur Valle will link up once again with Diogo Portela for Brazil.
Youngsters Justin Hewitt and Craig Galliano qualified from Gibraltar, while Nándor Prés and Gergely Lakatos will represent Hungary for the first time after qualifying through the Hungarian Super League.
Vítor Jerónimo won the Open Caldas da Rainha to secure a place alongside Jose de Sousa for Portugal, while the top two-ranked DartPlayers New Zealand players, Ben Robb and Warren Parry, will represent their nation.
Italy's qualifiers were Guiseppe Di Rocco, Gabriel Rollo, while knockouts have also been staged across Asia for Japan [Tomoyo Goto & Toru Suzuki], Hong Kong [Lok Yin Lee & Ho Tung Ching], Singapore [Paul Lim & Harith Lim] and the Philippines [Lourence Ilagan & RJ Escaros].
Due to travel issues, China will not be competing in this year's event.
2022 Cazoo World Cup of Darts
Competing Nations
Australia
Austria
Belgium
Brazil
Canada
Czech Republic
Denmark
England
Finland
Germany
Gibraltar
Hong Kong
Hungary
Italy
Japan
Latvia
Lithuania
Netherlands
New Zealand
Northern Ireland
Philippines
Poland
Portugal
Republic of Ireland
Scotland
Singapore
South Africa
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
USA
Wales