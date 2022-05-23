Cazoo World Cup of Darts confirms competing nations for 2022 tournament

Peter Wright won the 2021 World Cup alongside team-mate John Henderson

The 32 competing nations in the 2022 Cazoo World Cup of Darts have been confirmed ahead of June's tournament in Germany.

Following one-year absences, New Zealand and Latvia will return to the 2022 line-up, while Switzerland will compete for the first time since 2018.

The 2021 event saw Peter Wright and John Henderson claim a second World Cup title for Scotland, with the duo set to defend their title this summer.

Former champions England, Netherlands and Wales will be among the eight seeded nations.

South Africa's Stefan Vermaak will make his World Cup debut alongside Devon Petersen after winning a qualifier earlier this year, while Artur Valle will link up once again with Diogo Portela for Brazil.

Youngsters Justin Hewitt and Craig Galliano qualified from Gibraltar, while Nándor Prés and Gergely Lakatos will represent Hungary for the first time after qualifying through the Hungarian Super League.

Vítor Jerónimo won the Open Caldas da Rainha to secure a place alongside Jose de Sousa for Portugal, while the top two-ranked DartPlayers New Zealand players, Ben Robb and Warren Parry, will represent their nation.

Italy's qualifiers were Guiseppe Di Rocco, Gabriel Rollo, while knockouts have also been staged across Asia for Japan [Tomoyo Goto & Toru Suzuki], Hong Kong [Lok Yin Lee & Ho Tung Ching], Singapore [Paul Lim & Harith Lim] and the Philippines [Lourence Ilagan & RJ Escaros].

Due to travel issues, China will not be competing in this year's event.

2022 Cazoo World Cup of Darts

Competing Nations

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

Czech Republic

Denmark

England

Finland

Germany

Gibraltar

Hong Kong

Hungary

Italy

Japan

Latvia

Lithuania

Netherlands

New Zealand

Northern Ireland

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Republic of Ireland

Scotland

Singapore

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

USA

Wales