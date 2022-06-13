World Cup of Darts: Fixtures and results as 32-nation tournament returns to the Eissporthalle
The schedule of play for the World Cup of Darts first round has been confirmed, with former winners Wales and Netherlands in action on Thursday's opening night in Frankfurt; Scotland's Peter Wright and John Henderson aim to retain their title
Last Updated: 13/06/22 7:40pm
The schedule of play for the World Cup of Darts first round has been confirmed, with Scotland's Peter Wright and John Henderson aiming to retain their title in Frankfurt.
The 32-nation tournament will return to the Eissporthalle from June 16-19 for an annual festival of darts which sees two-player teams competing in a mixture of Doubles and Singles games.
- Scotland handed Hong Kong opener in World Cup of Darts title defence
- Keith Deller: The 138 Man
- Get Sky Sports | Download the Sky Sports App
With the first round split across the opening two nights, Thursday's action will be headlined by Wales, Netherlands and host nation Germany as they face Philippines, Brazil and Spain respectively.
Austria, the 2021 finalists, and 2019 runners-up Republic of Ireland are also in action on Thursday against Finland and Canada.
The first round concludes on Friday, with Scotland's Peter Wright and John Henderson beginning their title defence against Hong Kong.
Four-time winners England will play the Czech Republic, while former finalists Belgium and Australia face off against Japan and Lithuania respectively.
The tournament's second round is then split across two sessions on Saturday, before the event concludes on Sunday with the quarter-finals in the afternoon session and the semi-finals and final in the evening session.
2022 World Cup of Darts
Schedule of Play
Thursday June 16 (1800 BST)
First Round x8
Denmark vs Singapore
New Zealand vs Switzerland
Republic of Ireland vs Canada
Austria vs Finland
Northern Ireland vs Gibraltar
Wales vs Philippines
Germany vs Spain
Netherlands vs Brazil
Friday June 17 (1800 BST)
First Round x8
Latvia vs Hungary
Poland vs USA
Sweden vs South Africa
Portugal vs Italy
Australia vs Lithuania
England vs Czech Republic
Scotland vs Hong Kong
Belgium vs Japan
Saturday June 18
Afternoon Session (1200 BST)
Second Round x4
Evening Session (1800 BST)
Second Round x4
Sunday June 19
Afternoon Session (1200 BST)
Quarter-Finals
Evening Session (1800 BST)
Semi-Finals
Final