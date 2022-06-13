World Cup of Darts: Fixtures and results as 32-nation tournament returns to the Eissporthalle

Scotland's John Henderson and Peter Wright will be aiming to retain their World Cup of Darts title in Frankfurt

The schedule of play for the World Cup of Darts first round has been confirmed, with Scotland's Peter Wright and John Henderson aiming to retain their title in Frankfurt.

The 32-nation tournament will return to the Eissporthalle from June 16-19 for an annual festival of darts which sees two-player teams competing in a mixture of Doubles and Singles games.

With the first round split across the opening two nights, Thursday's action will be headlined by Wales, Netherlands and host nation Germany as they face Philippines, Brazil and Spain respectively.

Austria, the 2021 finalists, and 2019 runners-up Republic of Ireland are also in action on Thursday against Finland and Canada.

The first round concludes on Friday, with Scotland's Peter Wright and John Henderson beginning their title defence against Hong Kong.

Four-time winners England will play the Czech Republic, while former finalists Belgium and Australia face off against Japan and Lithuania respectively.

The tournament's second round is then split across two sessions on Saturday, before the event concludes on Sunday with the quarter-finals in the afternoon session and the semi-finals and final in the evening session.

2022 World Cup of Darts

Schedule of Play

Thursday June 16 (1800 BST)

First Round x8

Denmark vs Singapore

New Zealand vs Switzerland

Republic of Ireland vs Canada

Austria vs Finland

Northern Ireland vs Gibraltar

Wales vs Philippines

Germany vs Spain

Netherlands vs Brazil

Friday June 17 (1800 BST)

First Round x8

Latvia vs Hungary

Poland vs USA

Sweden vs South Africa

Portugal vs Italy

Australia vs Lithuania

England vs Czech Republic

Scotland vs Hong Kong

Belgium vs Japan

Saturday June 18

Afternoon Session (1200 BST)

Second Round x4

Evening Session (1800 BST)

Second Round x4

Sunday June 19

Afternoon Session (1200 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (1800 BST)

Semi-Finals

Final