World Cup of Darts: Laura Turner's tips ahead of the 32-nation tournament in Frankfurt

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The World Cup of Darts starts this Thursday at 6pm on Sky Sports Action The World Cup of Darts starts this Thursday at 6pm on Sky Sports Action

Scotland's Peter Wright and John Henderson will be aiming to retain their World Cup of Darts title in Frankfurt, but they'll face stiff competition from 31 other nations.

The 32-nation tournament will return to the Eissporthalle from June 16-19 - live on Sky Sports - for an annual festival of darts which sees two-player teams competing in a mixture of Doubles and Singles games.

With the first round split across the opening two nights, Scotland's Peter Wright and John Henderson begin their title defence against Hong Kong, but they face competition with England, Wales, Netherlands, Belgium, Austria and Australia all in the mix of claiming victory.

Here's Sky Sports' Laura Turner with her top tips...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out every winner from the World Cup of Darts! Check out every winner from the World Cup of Darts!

Which team is favourite to win this year?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Simon Whitlock came agonisingly close to a nine-darter during Australia's match against USA Simon Whitlock came agonisingly close to a nine-darter during Australia's match against USA

"It's a really, really tough one to call. I really fancy Australia to do well. It's the third time Damon Heta and Simon Whitlock have played together and they've been a bit unlucky having lost in the quarter-finals twice before - both times to Wales. If they pay Wales, it wouldn't be until the final this year. Australia could go all the way."

What makes the World Cup such a special event?

The dream team of Gerwyn Price and Johnny Clayton are previous winners of the tournament

"For me, it's one of my favourite events in the calendar. It just has a different dynamic in the fact that players are so used to playing as individuals and this event has that doubles element which makes it sometimes unpredictable.

"It's quite a short format in those opening rounds and there are some really tough opening draws."

What are the matches to watch out for?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out the best action from the semi-final and the final of the World Cup of Darts last year as Scotland were crowned champions Check out the best action from the semi-final and the final of the World Cup of Darts last year as Scotland were crowned champions

"Canada are taking on Ireland and with Jeff Smith and Matt Campbell in their team, they're both very capable players so that could be a potential banana skin for Ireland.

"Also England facing the Czech Republic. I think that's a really, really tough match for both with the fiery Adam Gawlas and Karel Sedlacek having experience of playing together. I think that really is a big thing, especially in pairs competition that you're comfortable with your partner.

"This is the first time Michael Smith and James Wade have played together so it's a question of how well and how quickly they can gel because in that short-format matches you have to kind of hit the floor running."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look back at one of the highest-quality games in the tournament's history as Michael van Gerwen's Netherlands took on Martin Schindler's Germany in the 2018 quarter-final Take a look back at one of the highest-quality games in the tournament's history as Michael van Gerwen's Netherlands took on Martin Schindler's Germany in the 2018 quarter-final

Who are the ones to watch?

"I'm really interested to see the USA because I think the pairing of Danny Baggish and Jules van Dongen is really strong.

"I'm also keen to see how Justin Hewitt and Craig Galliano get on for Gibraltar against Northern Ireland because they're both doing well on the Development Tour and they're both very, very committed to darts. Galliano played the event as an 18-year-old. There's some really good young talent coming through in Gibraltar."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at a fantastic sequence of darts as Northern Ireland's Daryl Gurney silenced the local crowd with a 124 finish in Round 1 of the 2017 tournament A look back at a fantastic sequence of darts as Northern Ireland's Daryl Gurney silenced the local crowd with a 124 finish in Round 1 of the 2017 tournament

What do you make of the format? Do we want to see more doubles matches?

"I like pairs because it's something different from a playing point of view and as a spectator. It's a different layer, a different element, and makes it stand out from all the other tournaments.

"I would like to see more pairs instead of the singles. The way it is at the moment it's seemingly the fairest way with two singles but it would be quite good to maybe trial doubles first perhaps and see how it goes. Unless it goes 1-1 we don't see that pairs element after the first round."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look back at one of the most dramatic finals in the competition as England overcame Australia in 2012 after a sudden-death leg Take a look back at one of the most dramatic finals in the competition as England overcame Australia in 2012 after a sudden-death leg

The World Cup of Darts is special because...

Dimitri van den Bergh and Kim Huybrechts are a strong pairing for Belgium at this year's tournament in Germany

"From a playing point of view, there's nothing better than representing your country because you're so used to playing darts as an individual that the opportunity to go up there and represent your country is a unique opportunity within the PDC.

"It also gives players, who don't play on TV too often, the opportunity to step up. We get to see new faces, new players. Looks at Devon Petersen, who first played in the event 12 years ago, playing alongside Stefan Vermaak, who will be making his debut.

"This event can open doors and can offer opportunities and valuable experience in front of big crowds and TV."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player China's Wenge Xie enjoyed hitting this 171 against England's Adrian Lewis in the second round of the 2016 tournament China's Wenge Xie enjoyed hitting this 171 against England's Adrian Lewis in the second round of the 2016 tournament

2022 World Cup of Darts

Schedule of Play

Thursday June 16 (1800 BST)

First Round x8

Denmark vs Singapore

New Zealand vs Switzerland

Republic of Ireland vs Canada

Austria vs Finland

Northern Ireland vs Gibraltar

Wales vs Philippines

Germany vs Spain

Netherlands vs Brazil

Friday June 17 (1800 BST)

First Round x8

Latvia vs Hungary

Poland vs USA

Sweden vs South Africa

Portugal vs Italy

Australia vs Lithuania

England vs Czech Republic

Scotland vs Hong Kong

Belgium vs Japan

Saturday June 18

Afternoon Session (1200 BST)

Second Round x4

Evening Session (1800 BST)

Second Round x4

Sunday June 19

Afternoon Session (1200 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (1800 BST)

Semi-Finals

Final

Competing Nations & Pairings

Australia - Damon Heta & Simon Whitlock

Austria - Mensur Suljovic & Rowby-John Rodriguez

Belgium - Dimitri Van den Bergh & Kim Huybrechts

Brazil - Diogo Portela & Artur Valle

Canada - Jeff Smith & Matt Campbell

Czech Republic - Adam Gawlas & Karel Sedlacek

Denmark - Vladimir Andersen & Andreas Toft Jörgensen

England - Michael Smith & James Wade

Finland - Marko Kantele & Aki Paavilainen

Germany - Gabriel Clemens & Martin Schindler

Gibraltar - Justin Hewitt & Craig Galliano

Hong Kong - Lok Yin Lee & Ho Tung Ching

Hungary - Nándor Prés & Gergely Lakatos

Italy - Guiseppe Di Rocco & Gabriel Rollo

Japan - Tomoya Goto & Toru Suzuki

Latvia - Madars Razma & Nauris Gleglu

Lithuania - Darius Labanauskas & Mindaugas Barauskas

Netherlands - Danny Noppert & Dirk van Duijvenbode

New Zealand - Ben Robb & Warren Parry

Northern Ireland - Daryl Gurney & Brendan Dolan

Philippines - Lourence Ilagan & RJ Escaros

Poland - Krzysztof Ratajski & Sebastian Bialecki

Portugal - Jose de Sousa & Vítor Jerónimo

Republic of Ireland - William O'Connor & Steve Lennon

Scotland - Peter Wright & John Henderson

Singapore - Paul Lim & Harith Lim

South Africa - Devon Petersen & Stefan Vermaak

Spain - Jose Justicia & Tony Martinez

Sweden - Daniel Larsson & Johan Engstrom

Switzerland - Stefan Bellmont & Thomas Junghans

USA - Danny Baggish & Jules van Dongen

Wales - Gerwyn Price & Jonny Clayton

Format

First Round

Best of nine legs doubles

Second Round, Quarter-Finals & Semi-Finals

The second round, quarter-finals & semi-finals will be played as two best of seven leg 501 singles matches, with both nations nominating the order in which their players play. In the event of both nations winning one singles match apiece, a best of seven leg 501 doubles match will be played to decide the tie.

Final

The final will be played as two best of seven leg 501 Singles matches, with both nations nominating the order in which their players play the first two matches, followed by a best of seven leg 501 doubles match and then reverse singles matches. The first team to win three games is declared the winner.