World Cup of Darts: England, Wales and defending champions Scotland all through to quarter-finals

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael Smith was in red-hot form as England set up a quarter-final meeting with Scotland at the World Cup of Darts. Here's the best of the action from the evening session in Germany... Michael Smith was in red-hot form as England set up a quarter-final meeting with Scotland at the World Cup of Darts. Here's the best of the action from the evening session in Germany...

England set up a mouth-watering quarter-final clash against the Auld Enemy Scotland at the World Cup of Darts while Wales survived an epic encounter against Austria in Frankfurt on Saturday.

For the first time in World Cup history, the quarter-final line-up features all eight seeded nations, setting up a blockbuster finale at the Eissporthalle on Sunday.

Michael Smith and James Wade, bidding to win England's first World Cup crown since 2016, were pushed to a doubles decider by Latvia's Madars Razma and Nauris Gleglu but they eventually came through unscathed to set up a meeting with reigning champions Scotland.

World Cup of Darts - Saturday's Second Round Results Afternoon Session Northern Ireland 2-0 New Zealand Netherlands 2-0 Republic of Ireland Wales 2-1 Austria Germany 2-0 Denmark Evening Session Australia 2-1 Sweden Belgium 2-0 Poland England 2-1 Latvia Scotland 2-1 Portugal

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wade believes his teammate Smith is the best in the world but feels he can match him on the stage Wade believes his teammate Smith is the best in the world but feels he can match him on the stage

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"I'm proud to wear the shirt and England are through to the next round, so that's all that matters," reflected Smith, who landed two maximums in the Pairs contest.

"Michael is the best player in the world at the moment, but I know I can match him, so it hurts when you don't perform," Wade added.

"I am gutted with how I played. I tried so hard, but I promise I will be better tomorrow."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player "I'm speechless" - 'The Special One' Jose De Sousa remarkably busts 181! "I'm speechless" - 'The Special One' Jose De Sousa remarkably busts 181!

Peter Wright and John Henderson defeated Jose De Sousa and Vitor Jeronimo of Portugal, but the match will be remembered for a moment of madness from 'The Special One' who bust a score of 181 by hitting a maximum in the opening leg of their deciding pairs match.

The Portuguese duo never recovered as Wright and Henderson capitalised to clinch a whitewash win.

Australian stars Simon Whitlock and Damon Heta, who came agonisingly close to landing the first doubles nine-darter in World Cup history during their first round win over Lithuania, defeated Swedish duo Daniel Larsson and Johan Engstrom to reach their third consecutive World Cup quarter-final.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at the best checkouts from the evening session... A look back at the best checkouts from the evening session...

The 2012 runners-up now play Belgium for a semi-final spot, after Dimitri Van den Bergh and Kim Huybrechts steered the fourth seeds to a convincing 2-0 victory over Poland.

"We did the job and that's all that matters," said Huybrechts, a World Cup runner-up in 2013. "It's going to be as tough for Australia as it is for us tomorrow. We'll give it our all, and the better team will win."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gerwyn Price imitated Rowby-John Rodriguez's 180 visit during their clash Gerwyn Price imitated Rowby-John Rodriguez's 180 visit during their clash

In the afternoon session, Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton survived a major scare before Wales edged out Austria's Mensur Suljovic and Rowby-John Rodriguez in a dramatic deciding-leg shoot-out.

Price converted magnificent 156, 149 and 142 finishes to sink Suljovic in a seven-leg thriller, but Rodriguez levelled the tie with an assured 4-2 win over Clayton.

Following six straight holds, Clayton followed up successive two-treble visits by pinning double six to dump out last year's runners-up.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Price hit three huge checkouts in a sensational turnaround for Wales against Austria Price hit three huge checkouts in a sensational turnaround for Wales against Austria

"At the end of the day it's about winning," reflected Price, part of the 2020 title-winning pairing alongside Clayton.

"We all want to perform for the crowd but sometimes it's about grinding out the result. We were under a lot of pressure and didn't play our best game but we showed a lot of character."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch all five of Danny Noppert's 180s in his 4-1 win for the Netherlands Watch all five of Danny Noppert's 180s in his 4-1 win for the Netherlands

Dutch duo Danny Noppert and Dirk van Duijvenbode sent out a statement to their title rivals with an imperious display in their second round win over 2019 finalists Republic of Ireland.

"I think we're a good pair," said Van Duijvenbode, a World Grand Prix finalist in 2020. "We're here to play well and you have to play well to beat us.

"We won't say we'll win it, but we'll look at it game by game. If we play well every game, hopefully we can lift that title."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at the best of the action from the afternoon session on Saturday A look back at the best of the action from the afternoon session on Saturday

World Cup of Darts - Sunday's Quarter-Finals Afternoon Session Wales vs Germany Netherlands vs Northern Ireland Australia vs Belgium England vs Scotland

Host nation Germany will play Wales in Sunday afternoon's quarter-finals, after seventh seeds Gabriel Clemens and Martin Schindler relinquished just two legs in their last 16 tie against Denmark.

Elsewhere, Northern Ireland will play Netherlands in the last eight, after Daryl Gurney and Brendan Dolan sealed a spot in their second consecutive World Cup quarter-final with a convincing win over New Zealand.

The £350,000 tournament concludes on Sunday, with the afternoon session's quarter-finals followed by the semi-finals and final in the evening session at the Eissporthalle.