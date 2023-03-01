Beau Greaves 'relieved' to see Women's Series winning streak come to end as she targets more success in 2023

They rarely come as unfazed as Beau Greaves, the teenage darting sensation reminding as much by admitting she was "relieved" to see her 70-match Women's Series winning streak come to an end over the weekend.

Greaves was denied an 11th consecutive Women's Series title on Sunday morning when she was knocked out by eventual winner Mikuru Suzuki.

By the afternoon the 19-year-old was back in the winner's circle after cruising to victory by way of a 5-0 whitewash win over Robyn Byrne in the final having seen off Suzuki in the semis.

Greaves says her unbeaten run coming to a halt has allowed her to refresh and refocus heading into the rest of what beckons as a busy year for the rising star.

"I was relieved to get beat to be honest, I still came out of it winning the last event," she said on Love the Darts podcast.

"I think when I lost to Mikuru, it sounds weird to say but I was genuinely happy. If I was going to lose to anybody I'm glad it was Mikuru.

"I was sort of waiting for it to come about which is probably the wrong attitude to have but I think I couldn't help it. I just went back to the table and that was it.

"The worst thing was probably Twitter, I went on it straight away and I got 20/30 tweets of 'Beau Greaves has lost a game'. I knew it was coming but I think it happened at a good time. It's just starting fresh again now."

Despite previously enduring a severe case of dartitis, Greaves' composure and self-assurance has shone throughout her ascent over the last year.

The reigning Women's World Champion currently boasts a handsome advantage at the top of the Order of Merit and is seeking to build on her success of 2022, which also included competing in the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace in December.

"When I lost, I was happy I lost when I did, I went back and spoke to my sister and said I wasn't too bothered," she continued.

"It's a weird one, on that win streak everybody would say 'are you ever going to lose?' and it's just a laugh, I spoke to a few people after and I said 'I've never been happier to get beat'.

"It was just pure relief after I lost, I walked back into the room and nobody cares, I didn't care, it happened, it is what it is. I just look forward to forgetting it."

Greaves' first taste of the Ally Pally stage ended in a 3-0 defeat to William O'Connor, though not without her delivering a teaser of the talent expected to threaten those around her for years to come.

"For the past eight years now I've played just that one standard, I played with men before in the pubs but nothing compared to playing with PDC players," she explained. "I didn't expect too much, I said a lot in my interviews that I'd just enjoy it and I did enjoy it.

"I didn't feel completely comfortable I think, if I get there again I'd just keep to myself a bit more and handle things differently. Overall I did enjoy it.

"If you said two years ago I would have dreaded playing something that big, but I think I handled it well and look forward to hopefully doing it again."

Among the goals for 2023 is a debut at the Women's World Matchplay at the famous Winter Gardens, Greaves having declined the opportunity to take part in the tournament last year.

Silverware aside, she also has her sights on perfection.

"I would love to hit a nine-darter," she said. "I would like to see any of the ladies hit one to be fair.

"I was saying to my dad, last year I had those goals of winning this or that, but just as a silly one I'd love to hit a nine. That's something I'd like to do this year."