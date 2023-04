Dutch Darts Championship: Gary Anderson and Raymond van Barneveld suffer defeat

Gary Anderson was beaten on his return to the European Tour (Jonas Hunold/PDC Europe)

Raymond van Barneveld and Gary Anderson suffered defeats on the opening day of the Dutch Darts Championship in Leeuwarden on Friday.

Competing on home soil, Van Barneveld went down 6-3 to Premier League star Dimitri Van den Bergh, while Gary Anderson suffered a shock 6-2 loss to Czech youngster Roman Benecky on his first European Tour appearance in almost seven years.

Dutch legend Van Barneveld was unable to delight the partisan crowd at WTC Leeuwarden, as Van den Bergh posted a sublime 105.62 average to advance to round two.

"This win means a lot to me against one of the best players in the world," said Van den Bergh, who will take on Ryan Searle in Saturday's second round.

"He is the man who brought darts to life in the Netherlands, I have so much respect for him and I watched him play since I was a kid.

"To play him here isn't easy; the 'Barney Army' were fantastic as always but I had a job to do tonight and I'm glad I did it."

Roman Benecky celebrates his win over Gary Anderson (Jonas Hunold/PDC Europe)

Meanwhile, a disappointing display from Anderson saw him average just 87.66 as Benecky took full advantage to set up a second-round meeting with Martin Schindler.

The opening day of the year's sixth European Tour event saw 16 first-round ties played across two sessions, with the winners progressing to face one of the 16 seeded players in Saturday's second round.

A ruthless display from European Champion Ross Smith saw him post a ton-plus average in whitewashing Jermaine Wattimena on home soil.

Berry van Peer was the sole Dutch winner on the opening day, as he overcame Alan Soutar 6-2 in an impressive display.

Steve Beaton came through a high-quality affair with Kim Huybrechts, closing out a 6-4 victory to set up a clash against fourth seed Damon Heta.

Last weekend's European Tour semi-finalist Daryl Gurney continued his resurgence as he averaged 101 and landed three ton-plus finishes in dispatching Ricardo Pietreczko 6-2.

A clinical display from Gabriel Clemens saw the German No 1 edge out Gian van Veen in a last-leg decider to set up a clash with Michael van Gerwen in round two.

Recent Players Championship event winner Krzysztof Ratajski defeated Andy Boulton 6-4 to set up a meeting with Peter Wright, while Irish youngster Dylan Slevin whitewashed Marcel Hausotter 6-0 to record his first European Tour win.

2018 Dutch Darts Championship winner Ian White ran out a 6-2 winner against Arron Monk, while Stephen Bunting whitewashed Adam Smith-Neale to move through to a second-round clash against Joe Cullen.

Madars Razma averaged 103 to defeat John O'Shea and claim his first European Tour win of 2023, while Graham Hall enjoyed a dream debut in Leeuwarden, whitewashing UK Open semi-finalist Adam Gawlas.

Elsewhere, Jim Williams averaged over 104 to complete a 6-1 success against George Killington, while Keane Barry and Martin Lukeman dumped out Marko Kantele and Martijn Dragt respectively.