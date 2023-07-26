Matthew Edgar: Beau Greaves is building a 'Phil Taylor-like aura' in women's darts

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Love The Darts, Matthew Edgar says players know Beau Greaves is the one to beat and can't find the formula to do so at the moment Speaking on Love The Darts, Matthew Edgar says players know Beau Greaves is the one to beat and can't find the formula to do so at the moment

Beau Greaves is building a "Phil Taylor-like aura" in darts, says Matthew Edgar, adding no one on the women's tour currently possesses a formula to beat her.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sky Sports' Love The Darts podcast, Edgar gave his verdict on Greaves after her recent World Matchplay title victory.

"You know, when you are nowhere near your best and still winning, that's what we used to say about Phil Taylor," he said.

"Whether he played his best or he didn't, he won. That was tied to the aura around him and Beau Greaves is building that aura around her as well in terms of the women's game.

"You can see that massive aura that's around her and they know she's the one to beat, and I don't think they've got the formula right now [to beat her].

"I would like to see her play on the Development Tour next year for sure. I'm surprised she's not doing that already. I think that's the next logical thing for her.

"If I was her, stay well away from Q school. You don't need to be there, you don't need to be on the Pro Tour. There is plenty more darts to go before the PDC Pro Tour.

"And we know what the PDC Pro Tour is like: it's brutal. You can get eaten up very, very quickly, and you can soon lose that aura around you.

"She needs to build that and grow that on the Development Tour. The Challenge Tour maybe in a couple of years time.

"That's if she doesn't end up on the Pro Tour on back of the Development Tour. But that is the next logical step: Development Tour. I'd be doing that straightaway."

On the latest episode of the Love The Darts podcast, we look back at the 2023 World Matchplay tournaments, speaking to Nathan Aspinall and answering Twitter questions.

Aspinall speaks about receiving help on his game from Gary Anderson and keeping Michael Smith flights as motivation.