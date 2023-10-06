World Grand Prix: Andrew Gilding is dreaming of winning another TV major title after his UK Open success

Andrew Gilding is through to his maiden World Grand Prix quarter-final but how far can he go?

"I never thought I would win a major tournament, and now I'm dreaming of winning another," says surprise-package Andrew Gilding, who has an eye on claiming the World Grand Prix title in Leicester.

Gilding produced a terrific fightback to dump out 2016 finalist Gary Anderson and he will now take on World Champion and No 1 Michael Smith for a spot in the semi-finals on Friday.

The 52-year-old, a journeyman on the PDC Tour, celebrated the landmark moment of his career in March when he stunned Michael van Gerwen to win the UK Open, taking home a £110,000 prize.

Live World Grand Prix Darts Live on

I never thought I would win a major tournament, and now I'm dreaming of winning another, but Michael is playing well. He is so natural and it will be hard to beat him. Andrew Gilding is dreaming of winning another TV major

Gilding is a latecomer to the sport, having worked in an abattoir and a chicken factory, and only got into it after joining a pub team following a bout of depression in his early 30s.

Gilding, who goes by the moniker 'Goldfinger' after buying some gold Phil Taylor Phase 5 darts over 20 years ago, was living in a one-bedroom Suffolk council flat before his surprise UK Open victory.

He also fought back from a set down to dump out eighth seed Rob Cross in round one before winning six of the last seven legs to celebrate a landmark big-stage win over Anderson.

"In all my games lately, I've just been capitalising on my opponents' mistakes," admitted Gilding.

"I did the same in the UK Open to be honest. I didn't play that well through the tournament, I was just there when I needed to be.

"I never thought I would win a major tournament, and now I'm dreaming of winning another, but Michael is playing well. He is so natural and it will be hard to beat him."

Gilding has developed a cult following among darts enthusiasts since winning the UK Open with fans calling for him to be included in next year's Premier League.

"It's great, I like it. I notice in the crowd now that there's people cheering for me and I try to acknowledge them," he said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gilding upset Gary Anderson to seal his spot in the quarter-finals of the World Grand Prix Gilding upset Gary Anderson to seal his spot in the quarter-finals of the World Grand Prix

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wayne Mardle says all eight players left in the tournament will feel they have a massive opportunity to reach Sunday's final Wayne Mardle says all eight players left in the tournament will feel they have a massive opportunity to reach Sunday's final

Wayne Mardle believes the format is "volatile" enough to hand outsider Gilding a chance of winning the event.

He told Sky Sports: "I feel it's an open competition but if you're off, you're going to get beat. Gilding has not played well at all but he's done the right things at the right times. He's going to be a handful for anyone, even if he gets through.

"All of them will be thinking this is a massive opportunity to reach a major final."

World Grand Prix: Friday, October 6 from 7pm Gerwyn Price vs Martin Schindler Michael Smith vs Andrew Gilding Peter Wright vs Luke Humphries Chris Dobey vs Joe Cullen

The World Grand Prix quarter-finals will take place on Friday evening, as Van Gerwen's conqueror Chris Dobey faces Joe Cullen, while Peter Wright and Luke Humphries also lock horns.

Elsewhere, 2020 champion Gerwyn Price meets German star Martin Schindler.

Watch the double in, double out World Grand Prix Darts at the Morningside Arena in Leicester every night up until the final on October 8 - live on Sky Sports. Stream the World Grand Prix and more with NOW for £21 a month for six months