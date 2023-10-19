Resurgent Ryan Joyce stuns Gerwyn Price to end title drought at Players Championship 26

Ryan Joyce stunned Gerwyn Price at Players Championship 26

Ryan Joyce clinched his second PDC ranking title with victory in Thursday's Players Championship 26, after recovering from 6-4 down to stun Gerwyn Price in a thrilling decider.

Joyce, appearing in his third ranking final of 2023, looked set to be edged out by the irrepressible Welshman, only to launch a stunning late fightback to end his three-year wait for a PDC title in Barnsley.

The Newcastle-upon-Tyne star had claimed his previous ranking title in July 2020 during the PDC Summer Series as the sport returned from the Covid-19 pandemic, and scooped £12,000 this time around.

Price seized the early initiative in an exciting final with back-to-back 14-dart legs, and a sublime 11-dart hold in leg four saw him restore his two-leg buffer.

Joyce responded with a 12-darter and also converted a stylish 131 checkout in leg seven, but he was unable to make inroads on the Price throw, as the Premier League runner-up stretched his lead to 6-4.

However, Joyce turned the contest on its head during a crucial three-leg spell to move to the brink of victory at 7-6, having produced a stunning 153 set-up shot in leg 12 to break Price's resistance.

The 2021 world champion hit back with a nerveless 110 skin-saver to force a decider, although Joyce was undeterred, replying with a 107 finish in a dramatic finale to secure the victory.

"I played really well," reflected Joyce, a two-time runner-up on the Players Championship circuit in 2023.

"This is one of the best days of my career. It's up there with the one [title] I won a few years back, and hopefully I can build on this now."

Joyce, who now moves back inside the world's top 40, attributes a change in lifestyle and some advice from Masters champion Chris Dobey as the catalysts for his revival over recent months.

"I have been trying to eat more healthily and lose a little bit of weight," continued the former World Championship quarter-finalist.

"I've lost a couple of stone since June and it does make you feel better.

"I also have to give credit to Chris Dobey. I felt like I was struggling with my scoring a few months ago, and he really helped me.

"I cannot underestimate the power of that five-minute lesson with Chris. It was the turning point for me."

Joyce kicked off his Players Championship 26 campaign with victory over Callan Rydz, before averaging almost 106 in a deciding-leg win over Alan Soutar.

The 38-year-old continued his charge with comeback wins over Daniel Klose, Mervyn King and Jose de Sousa, rallying from 5-3 down to deny the Portuguese in a dramatic last-eight tie.

Joyce then won through a high-quality semi-final showdown against Ritchie Edhouse, recording winning legs of 12, 12, 14, 14, 13, 14 and 11 darts to triumph with a 105 average.