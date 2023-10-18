PDC Players Championship: Gary Anderson continues red-hot form as he defeats Josh Rock in Barnsley

Gary Anderson appears to be in the form of his life at the ripe old age of 52

Gary Anderson continued his blistering form to secure Players Championship 25 glory on Wednesday, defeating Josh Rock 8-4 in the decider to claim back-to-back ProTour titles in Barnsley.

Anderson, a winner at Players Championship 24 last month, landed a nine-dart finish on his way to victory at the Barnsley Metrodome, before dispatching Rock to clinch his third ranking title of the year.

The two-time world champion boasted a tournament average of 101.45 to seal the £12,000 top prize, which moves him top of the 2023 Players Championship Order of Merit with five events remaining.

Rock struck the first blow with an immediate break of throw, but Anderson responded with a 121 leveller on the bull, sparking a run of four straight legs for the Scot.

He converted a clinical 110 kill on tops to stretch his lead to 4-1, and while Rock stopped the rot in leg six, the veteran star restored his three-leg buffer with a 12-dart hold.

Rock hit back with 67 and 72 combination finishes as he threatened to launch a late fightback, although 'The Flying Scotsman' had other ideas, producing an effortless 127 finish in leg 10 to regain control at 6-4.

The Northern Irishman then paid the price for spurning two darts at double as Anderson moved to the cusp of victory at 7-4, before pinning double four moments later to cap off another terrific campaign.

"I've got nothing to lose. I just come up and throw darts and they're going alright," said 52-year-old Anderson, who hit a nine-dart finish during his second-round win over Keane Barry.

"I last played in Leicester two weeks ago. Today is only the second time I've thrown since Andrew [Gilding] battered me on that stage!

"I was struggling at the end there. The young boys that do this every day of the week - hats off to them.

"I'm playing well, but I'm not looking too far ahead. I have my odd practice with Ryan [Searle], play in the Players Championships, and if I qualify for anything else in between it's a bonus."

This week's Players Championship action continues with Players Championship 26 on Thursday.

2023 Players Championship 25

Wednesday October 18

The Barnsley Metrodome

Last 16

Martijn Kleermaker 6-4 Callan Rydz

Brendan Dolan 6-4 Danny Jansen

Josh Rock 6-2 Daniel Klose

Rob Cross 6-5 Joe Cullen

Gary Anderson 6-2 Gerwyn Price

Danny Noppert 6-1 Martin Lukeman

Cam Crabtree 6-4 Stephen Burton

Jim Williams 6-3 Mervyn King

Quarter-Finals

Brendan Dolan 6-3 Martijn Kleermaker

Josh Rock 6-3 Rob Cross

Gary Anderson 6-4 Danny Noppert

Jim Williams 6-3 Cam Crabtree

Semi-Finals

Josh Rock 7-5 Brendan Dolan

Gary Anderson 7-5 Jim Williams

Final

Gary Anderson 8-4 Josh Rock

