Fallon Sherrock qualifies for Grand Slam of Darts after PDC Women's Series concludes

Fallon Sherrock sealed her qualification for the 2023 Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton

Fallon Sherrock sealed her qualification for the 2023 Grand Slam of Darts after clinching her third PDC Women's Series title of the weekend on Sunday, as Tamworth's Natalie Gilbert ended the year with success in Event 24.

Prior to the year's sixth PDC Women's Series weekend, Sherrock trailed Mikuru Suzuki by £2,200 on the Order of Merit, but she sealed her Grand Slam spot with an event to spare following her Event 23 exploits.

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Sherrock become the first female to hit a televised nine-darter! Watch Sherrock become the first female to hit a televised nine-darter!

Sherrock celebrated back-to-back wins on Saturday to establish a £1,500 buffer over Suzuki, who suffered a narrow first round defeat to Deta Hedman in Event 23.

This meant a run to the semi-finals would give Sherrock an unassailable advantage in second spot, and the former Nordic Darts Masters finalist delivered the goods to confirm her Wolverhampton return.

The 29-year-old confirmed her Grand Slam qualification with a third straight victory over Beau Greaves - the Women's Series Order of Merit leader.

Sherrock continued her charge with a 5-1 demolition of Angela Kirkwood in the last four, and she wrapped up a fifth Women's Series success of 2023 - and a fourth in a row - with a 5-3 win against Rhian O'Sullivan.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

An emotional Gilbert rounded off the campaign with Event 24 glory to become the tenth player to win a PDC Women's Series title since the tour's inception in 2020.

The 40-year-old kept her cool to wrap up a landmark victory against Lorraine Winstanley in the Event 24 showpiece.

Despite an underwhelming end to her campaign, Greaves finished top of the Women's Series Order of Merit with £29,400, having won a record-breaking 12 titles throughout the year.

Greaves, who also lifted the Women's World Matchplay title in July, will make her Grand Slam debut in November, although she has chosen not to compete at this year's World Darts Championship.

Sherrock will be joined by Mikuru Suzuki at this year's World Darts Championship

Sherrock's haul of five titles saw her finish second on the Women's Series Order of Merit with £17,200, which will see her compete at both the Grand Slam and World Darts Championship.

Sherrock will be joined at Alexandra Palace by Suzuki, who finished on £13,600 following her hat-trick of wins in 2023, as she returns to the sport's flagship event following her debut in 2019/2020.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Abi Davies says what Sherrock has done for the sport is unrivalled Abi Davies says what Sherrock has done for the sport is unrivalled

2023 PDC Women's Series

Sunday October 15

The Robin Park Tennis Centre

Event 23

Quarter-Finals

Angela Kirkwood 5-3 Rose Mort

Fallon Sherrock 5-3 Beau Greaves

Rhian O'Sullivan 5-0 Kirsi Viinikainen

Kirsty Hutchinson 5-2 Roos van der Velde

Semi-Finals

Fallon Sherrock 5-1 Angela Kirkwood

Rhian O'Sullivan 5-2 Kirsty Hutchinson



Final

Fallon Sherrock 5-3 Rhian O'Sullivan

Event 24

Quarter-Finals

Kirsty Hutchinson 5-3 Robyn Byrne

Natalie Gilbert 5-3 Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Beau Greaves 5-2 Vicky Pruim

Lorraine Winstanley 5-2 Casey Gallagher

Semi-Finals

Natalie Gilbert 5-4 Kirsty Hutchinson

Lorraine Winstanley 5-3 Beau Greaves

Final

Natalie Gilbert 5-3 Lorraine Winstanley

Watch the seventeenth staging of the Grand Slam of Darts from 11-19 November at the Aldersley Leisure Village. Stream your favourite sports and more with NOW