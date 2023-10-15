Fallon Sherrock qualifies for Grand Slam of Darts after PDC Women's Series concludes
Fallon Sherrock and Natalie Gilbert claim a title apiece as the Women’s Series season concluded in Wigan, but Sherrock steals show in Sunday’s double-header; Next up is the 17th staging of the Grand Slam of Darts from 11-19 November in Wolverhampton
Last Updated: 15/10/23 10:07pm
Fallon Sherrock sealed her qualification for the 2023 Grand Slam of Darts after clinching her third PDC Women's Series title of the weekend on Sunday, as Tamworth's Natalie Gilbert ended the year with success in Event 24.
Prior to the year's sixth PDC Women's Series weekend, Sherrock trailed Mikuru Suzuki by £2,200 on the Order of Merit, but she sealed her Grand Slam spot with an event to spare following her Event 23 exploits.
Sherrock celebrated back-to-back wins on Saturday to establish a £1,500 buffer over Suzuki, who suffered a narrow first round defeat to Deta Hedman in Event 23.
This meant a run to the semi-finals would give Sherrock an unassailable advantage in second spot, and the former Nordic Darts Masters finalist delivered the goods to confirm her Wolverhampton return.
The 29-year-old confirmed her Grand Slam qualification with a third straight victory over Beau Greaves - the Women's Series Order of Merit leader.
Sherrock continued her charge with a 5-1 demolition of Angela Kirkwood in the last four, and she wrapped up a fifth Women's Series success of 2023 - and a fourth in a row - with a 5-3 win against Rhian O'Sullivan.
An emotional Gilbert rounded off the campaign with Event 24 glory to become the tenth player to win a PDC Women's Series title since the tour's inception in 2020.
The 40-year-old kept her cool to wrap up a landmark victory against Lorraine Winstanley in the Event 24 showpiece.
Despite an underwhelming end to her campaign, Greaves finished top of the Women's Series Order of Merit with £29,400, having won a record-breaking 12 titles throughout the year.
Greaves, who also lifted the Women's World Matchplay title in July, will make her Grand Slam debut in November, although she has chosen not to compete at this year's World Darts Championship.
Sherrock's haul of five titles saw her finish second on the Women's Series Order of Merit with £17,200, which will see her compete at both the Grand Slam and World Darts Championship.
Sherrock will be joined at Alexandra Palace by Suzuki, who finished on £13,600 following her hat-trick of wins in 2023, as she returns to the sport's flagship event following her debut in 2019/2020.
2023 PDC Women's Series
Sunday October 15
The Robin Park Tennis Centre
Event 23
Quarter-Finals
Angela Kirkwood 5-3 Rose Mort
Fallon Sherrock 5-3 Beau Greaves
Rhian O'Sullivan 5-0 Kirsi Viinikainen
Kirsty Hutchinson 5-2 Roos van der Velde
Semi-Finals
Fallon Sherrock 5-1 Angela Kirkwood
Rhian O'Sullivan 5-2 Kirsty Hutchinson
Final
Fallon Sherrock 5-3 Rhian O'Sullivan
Event 24
Quarter-Finals
Kirsty Hutchinson 5-3 Robyn Byrne
Natalie Gilbert 5-3 Noa-Lynn van Leuven
Beau Greaves 5-2 Vicky Pruim
Lorraine Winstanley 5-2 Casey Gallagher
Semi-Finals
Natalie Gilbert 5-4 Kirsty Hutchinson
Lorraine Winstanley 5-3 Beau Greaves
Final
Natalie Gilbert 5-3 Lorraine Winstanley
