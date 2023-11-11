Grand Slam of Darts: Nathan Aspinall, Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton register opening wins

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Beau Greaves and Nathan Aspinall exchange big finishes during their match at the Grand Slam of Darts Beau Greaves and Nathan Aspinall exchange big finishes during their match at the Grand Slam of Darts

Beau Greaves fought valiantly as Nathan Aspinall scraped to a nail-biting 5-4 victory over the World Matchplay champion.

Both held their throw for eight legs, Greaves finding brilliant 101 and 124 checkouts before Aspinall broke the throw in the deciding leg for the win.

It was another display of the young star's talent, Aspinall admitting the draw against Greaves was the one everyone was trying to avoid.

Grand Slam of Darts: Groups B-D-F-H First Matches Chris Dobey 2-5 Josh Rock (B) Jonny Clayton 5-2 Berry van Peer (B) Ryan Searle 5-4 Gian van Veen (D) Gerwyn Price 5-1 Nathan Rafferty (D) Andrew Gilding 5-3 Brendan Dolan (F) Danny Noppert 5-3 Haruki Muramatsu (F) Damon Heta 5-4 Ricardo Pietreczko (H) Nathan Aspinall 5-4 Beau Greaves (H)

"When the draw came out Beau was the one nobody wanted. She was good there, wasn't she?" said Aspinall following a relieving victory.

"The 180s. She was a credit to herself. I nicked the win.

"I was under it today."

The ever-threatening Gerwyn Price proved too strong for Nathan Rafferty as he took a 5-1 win in Group D.

Despite not taking out doubles brilliantly in the early legs, Price found a brilliant 164 checkout on the bull for a 4-0 lead.

Rafferty was not done though, and the next leg saw him land a sensational 167 checkout to hold and take the game to 4-1.

The brilliant finish from Rafferty proved too little too late as the 'Iceman' pinned tops for the match to put himself top of his group.

In the first Group B match-up, Josh Rock secured his first televised win of 2023 with an impressive 5-2 victory over Chris Dobey.

After taking control with a 3-0 lead, Rock had to weather a Dobey fightback that brought the game to 3-2 but a brilliant final leg in which he nailed two maximums helped Rock to a big win.

Ryan Searle produced an almighty comeback in Group D to seal a 5-4 victory over rising star Gian van Veen.

Van Veen looked in control of the contest as he cruised to a 4-0 lead, but Searle wrestled back the momentum to bring the tie to 4-4, taking the win on D10 to send the Wolverhampton crowd wild.

Damon Heta made a winning start in Group H with a close 5-4 victory over up-and-coming talent Ricardo Pietreczko.

Both players held for the first eight legs, Pietreczko showing his talent with a lovely 120 checkout.

However, Heta sent the game to a decider with a brilliant 150 finish and after Pietreczko could not finish off 57, the 'Heat' came back for D8 and the win.

Jonny Clayton got the job done against Berry van Peer to claim a 5-2 victory in the second match of Group B.

Van Peer took the first two legs and the 'Ferret' looked to be in trouble, but he battled back to take a 4-2 lead against the throw, completing the match with a sensational ton finish in the final leg.

In a topsy-turvy contest in Group F, Andrew Gilding held off Brendan Dolan to secure a 5-3 win.

Despite Dolan getting the contest going with a maximum, he could not take his chances and Gilding took advantage to go 4-1 up, three breaks of throw helping him on his way.

However, Dolan fought back to bring the tie to 4-3, Gilding holding on to pin D8 and claim victory.

The second clash of Group F saw one of the poorer clashes of the session as Danny Noppert secured a 5-3 win over Haruki Muramatsu on debut.

Noppert showed a glimpse of his class with a 161 checkout on the bull in one of many holds of throw, finally breaking Muramatsu in the match-winning leg and getting away with a nervy performance with the win.

The likes of two-time finalist Gary Anderson, World Grand Prix champion Luke Humphries, three-time runner-up Peter Wright and reigning champion Michael Smith all play on Saturday night in Wolverhampton, along with the mouth-watering clash between three-time champion Michael van Gerwen and history-maker Fallon Sherrock.

What happens on Sunday at the Grand Slam?

Saturday's winning players in each group meet, and Saturday's losing players in each group meet.

