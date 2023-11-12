Grand Slam of Darts: Fallon Sherrock, Michael van Gerwen, Michael Smith and Luke Humphries all win

Fallon Sherrock, Michael van Gerwen, Luke Humphries and defending champion Michael Smith all won on a bumper night at the Grand Slam of Darts on Sunday.

Sherrock won a last-leg shoot-out to defeat Dutchman Martijn Kleermaker to keep her hopes of making it through to the knockout stages of the tournament.

'The Queen of the Palace' joined Beau Greaves in delighting a packed out-crowd at WV Active Aldersley, on a landmark day which saw two female stars prevail in the same PDC premier televised event for the first time.

Grand Slam of Darts: Groups A-C-E-G Second Matches James Wade 5-2 Nathan Girvan (A) Michael Smith 5-4 Krzysztof Ratajski(A) Dirk van Duijvenbode 5-2 Steve Lennon (C) Luke Humphries 5-1 Gary Anderson (C) Peter Wright 5-4 Dave Chisnall (E) Stephen Bunting 3-5 Stowe Buntz (E) Martijn Kleermaker 4-5 Fallon Sherrock (G) Michael van Gerwen 5-4 Rob Cross (G)

Sherrock, a Grand Slam quarter-finalist in 2021, returned to winning ways in Wolverhampton with a deciding-leg success against Kleermaker in her second Group G encounter.

The 29-year-old was beaten by an impressive Van Gerwen on Saturday's opening night, although she kept her qualification hopes alive with a battling victory against Kleermaker.

"I was shaking near the end, but I got across the line," reflected Sherrock, who will play 2018 World Champion Rob Cross for a place in the last 16 on Tuesday.

"I think when you put me in these pressure situations that is when my best darts come out, so hopefully I can produce something special in my next game.

"Michael [van Gerwen] produced his A-game against me and I felt like I dealt with that pretty well, and I expect Rob will do the same, but hopefully I can grind out a win!"

Van Gerwen sealed his qualification in dramatic style, rallying from 3-1 down to win a last-leg shoot-out against Cross, who landed 136 and 108 finishes before missing three match darts in the decider.

Defending champion Michael Smith, who is yet to confirm his place in the knockout stage, defeated Krzysztof Ratajski 5-4 to make it 18 straight wins in the group stage.

Ratajski averaged 101 and conjured up the first 170 checkout of the tournament, only for Smith to convert a nerveless 106 outshot in the final leg to retain top spot in Group A.

The world No 1 will now take on James Wade in a crunch showdown on Monday, after the three-time finalist won five straight legs to defeat Nathan Girvan 5-2 and keep his qualification hopes alive.

World Grand Prix champion Luke Humphries is in pole position in Group C, averaging almost 101 to wrap up an emphatic 5-1 win against two-time finalist Gary Anderson in Sunday evening's finale.

Humphries' final round-robin fixture pits him against Dirk van Duijvenbode, who battled through the pain barrier to see off Steve Lennon with the aid of 139 and 136 finishes.

American debutant Stowe Buntz guaranteed his progress from Group E with a clinical 5-3 success against Stephen Bunting, who missed double 12 for a nine-darter midway through the match.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, world No 2 Peter Wright will face Bunting in a straight Group E shoot-out, after winning through a topsy-turvy tie against Dave Chisnall to eliminate the 2014 runner-up.

What happens on Monday at the Grand Slam?

Group Stage: Groups A-D Final Matches Gerwyn Price vs Gian van Veen (D) Josh Rock vs Berry van Peer (B) Gary Anderson vs Steve Lennon (C) Luke Humphries vs Dirk van Duijvenbode (C) Nathan Rafferty vs Ryan Searle (D) Krzysztof Ratajski vs Nathan Girvan (A) Michael Smith vs James Wade (A) Jonny Clayton vs Chris Dobey (B)

Groups A-D draw to a close on Monday evening, before players from Groups E-H continue their battle for qualification on Tuesday.

The top two players from each group will progress to the knockout stage, with the last-16 action set to begin on Wednesday November 15.

Watch the 17th staging of the Grand Slam of Darts from November 11-19 at the Aldersley Leisure Village.