Grand Slam of Darts: Knock-out place would be 'a bonus' for Beau Greaves after historic win

Beau Greaves admits she will be happy whatever the outcome of her all-important clash with Damon Heta at the Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports.

The winner of the Group H showdown at Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton will qualify for the knock-out stages, with Greaves having put herself in contention thanks to a 5-1 trouncing of Ricardo Pietreczko on Sunday afternoon.

That victory saw the 19-year-old become the second-youngest player in Grand Slam history to win a match at the event, although that was not on Greaves' mind and she is enjoying every moment regardless of whether she gets through to the last 16.

"Sometimes I forget I'm only 19 and I've got a lot more years to go yet," Greaves told Sky Sports News on Monday. "It's nice, I'm lucky to do what I do, and I loved it yesterday.

"I played really well yesterday, and it was nice to get a win. I'm enjoying it and I've got no nerves at all - what's the point in being nervous? It's been a good weekend so far.

"Hopefully it will be a good game I can play well [against Heta], but if I win it's a bonus.

"It's been a great week and I've played well, and I'm not going to be too disappointed if I don't win on Tuesday."

This is not Greaves' first appearance in a televised PDC major, having made her bow at last year's World Championship where she was beaten 3-0 by William O'Connor in the first round.

She will not be returning to Alexandra Palace next month though, despite having qualified by virtue of winning the PDC Women's World Matchplay in July, due to opting to defend her WDF Women's World Championship crown at the Lakeside instead.

"It's obviously not easy to qualify for both and it's a bit of a shame, but at the end of the day I'm a ladies darts player, I support ladies' darts, and for me I should be there after winning it last year," Greaves said.

"All of the PDC competitions will be there for years to come, so hopefully I've got plenty of time to get back there."

Nevertheless, her impressive victory over Pietreczko once again showcased Greaves' darting ability and wiped away any lingering memories of that loss to O'Connor.

The Doncaster player believes she was not helped by over-thinking on that occasion and has adopted a more relaxed approach at the Grand Slam which is paying off for her.

"When I played at Ally Pally, I was a bit nervous and over-thought it," Greaves said. "This week it has been so different; I've looked forward to it, it's nice to play well.

"I played okay yesterday, I can still play a lot better, but it was nice just to be in control of the game and I was just happy I came out the winner."

