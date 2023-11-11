Grand Slam of Darts: Fixtures, TV schedule and results from Wolverhampton
Michael van Gerwen and Fallon Sherrock to face each other on opening Saturday at Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton; Gary Anderson also plays on first evening; watch 17th staging of the event from 11-19 November live on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 11/11/23 11:28pm
Michael Smith will begin his defence of the Grand Slam of Darts against debutant Nathan Girvan, as Michael van Gerwen and Fallon Sherrock lock horns on a bumper opening day on Saturday in Wolverhampton.
The group stage of the 32-player event will see players competing in a round-robin format across the opening four days at WV Active Aldersley, with 16 ties taking place across two sessions on Saturday.
The group stage continues on Sunday, with Saturday's winning players facing off and the losing players also meeting each other, before the final round-robin games take place across Monday and Tuesday.
Following the conclusion of the group stage, the top two players from each group will move through to the knockout stage.
The last 16 will be split across Wednesday and Thursday evening, with the quarter-finals being held on Friday and Saturday.
The tournament then concludes with a bumper double-session on Sunday November 19, as the afternoon's semi-finals are followed by the final in the evening session.
The Groups
Group A
Michael Smith (1)
James Wade
Krzysztof Ratajski
Nathan Girvan
Group B
Jonny Clayton (8)
Chris Dobey
Josh Rock
Berry van Peer
Group C
Luke Humphries (4)
Dirk van Duijvenbode
Gary Anderson
Steve Lennon
Group D
Gerwyn Price (5)
Ryan Searle
Gian van Veen
Nathan Rafferty
Group E
Peter Wright (2)
Dave Chisnall
Stephen Bunting
Stowe Buntz
Group F
Danny Noppert (7)
Andrew Gilding
Brendan Dolan
Haruki Muramatsu
Group G
Michael van Gerwen (3)
Rob Cross
Martijn Kleermaker
Fallon Sherrock
Group H
Nathan Aspinall (6)
Damon Heta
Ricardo Pietreczko
Beau Greaves
Schedule of Play
Saturday November 11
Afternoon Session
Group Stage x8 - Groups B-D-F-H First Matches
Damon Heta 5-4 Ricardo Pietreczko (H)
Andrew Gilding 5-3 Brendan Dolan (F)
Ryan Searle 5-4 Gian van Veen (D)
Josh Rock 5-2 Chris Dobey (B)
Danny Noppert 5-3 Haruki Muramatsu (F)
Nathan Aspinall 5-4 Beau Greaves (H)
Jonny Clayton 5-2 Berry van Peer (B)
Gerwyn Price 5-1 Nathan Rafferty (D)
Evening Session (1900-2300 GMT)
Group Stage x8 - Groups A-C-E-G First Matches
Krzysztof Ratajski 5-4 James Wade (A)
Rob Cross 5-4 Martijn Kleermaker (G)
Stephen Bunting 5-4 Dave Chisnall (E)
Gary Anderson 5-4 Dirk van Duijvenbode (C)
Luke Humphries 5-2 Steve Lennon (C)
Stowe Buntz 5-1 Peter Wright (E)
Michael van Gerwen 5-1 Fallon Sherrock (G)
Michael Smith 5-2 Nathan Girvan (A)
Sunday November 12
Afternoon Session (1300-1700 GMT)
Group Stage x8 - Groups B-D-F-H Second Matches
Gian van Veen v Nathan Rafferty (D)
Brendan Dolan v Haruki Muramatsu (F)
Chris Dobey v Berry van Peer (B)
Danny Noppert v Andrew Gilding (F)
Gerwyn Price v Ryan Searle (D)
Ricardo Pietreczko v Beau Greaves (H)
Nathan Aspinall v Damon Heta (H)
Jonny Clayton v Josh Rock (B)
Evening Session (1900-2300 GMT)
Group Stage x8 - Groups A-C-E-G Second Matches
Dirk van Duijvenbode v Steve Lennon (C)
James Wade v Nathan Girvan (A)
Peter Wright v Dave Chisnall (E)
Martijn Kleermaker v Fallon Sherrock (G)
Stephen Bunting v Stowe Buntz (E)
Michael van Gerwen v Rob Cross (G)
Michael Smith v Krzysztof Ratajski (A)
Luke Humphries v Gary Anderson (C)
Monday November 13 (1900-2300 GMT)
Group Stage x8 - Groups A-D Final Matches
Tuesday November 14 (1900-2300 GMT)
Group Stage x8 - Groups E-H Final Matches
Wednesday November 15 (1900-2300 GMT)
Second Round x4
Thursday November 16 (1900-2300 GMT)
Second Round x4
Friday November 17 (1900-2300 GMT)
Quarter-Finals x2
Saturday November 18 (1900-2300 GMT)
Quarter-Finals x2
Sunday November 19
Afternoon Session (1300-1700 GMT)
Semi-Finals
Evening Session (1900-2100 GMT)
Final
Format
Group Stage - Best of 9 legs
Second Round - Best of 19 legs
Quarter-Finals - Best of 31 legs
Semi-Finals - Best of 31 legs
Final - Best of 31 legs
Tournament Rules
Group Stage
Players receive two points for a win.
To split a two-way Points tie for any position within a group, the following process will be used:
- Leg Difference
- Group Match winner
To split a three-way Points tie for positions within a group, the following process will be used:
- Leg Difference
- Legs Won
- Legs Won Against Throw
- Tournament Average
- If still a tie for one or more places, there will be a Nine-Dart Shoot-Out between the relevant players to determine final standings, with the highest aggregate score over nine darts being used to separate the players.
In the event a "Nine-Dart Shoot-Out" finishes level between two or more players, those players who have tied on the most points will continue to throw three darts each in the same order until one player scores more points than the other player(s) with their three darts.
Knockout Stage
From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in played a knockout format, using the following bracket:
Winner Group A v Runner-Up Group B
Winner Group B v Runner-Up Group A
Winner Group C v Runner-Up Group D
Winner Group D v Runner-Up Group C
Winner Group E v Runner-Up Group F
Winner Group F v Runner-Up Group E
Winner Group G v Runner-Up Group H
Winner Group H v Runner-Up Group G
