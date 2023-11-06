Grand Slam of Darts: Michael van Gerwen to face Fallon Sherrock in Wolverhampton

Fallon Sherrock will go up against Michael van Gerwen at the Grand Slam of Darts

Defending champion Michael Smith will face James Wade, Krzysztof Ratajski and Nathan Girvan at the Grand Slam of Darts, while Michael van Gerwen will tackle Fallon Sherrock in a repeat of the Nordic Masters final.

History-maker Sherrock, who became the first female to win a match at the PDC World Darts Championship in 2019, while also reaching the last eight of the Grand Slam of Darts in 2021 before winning the inaugural Women's World Matchplay in 2022, lost 11-7 in the final of the Nordic Masters to MVG in Copenhagen in 2021.

Now 'The Queen of the Palace' who this year became the first woman to throw a nine-dart finish at a PDC event on the Challenge Tour, will have a chance of revenge against the three-time winner in Wolverhampton after they were drawn to face each other in Group G alongside two-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist Rob Cross and Dutchman Martijn Kleermaker.

Sherrock lost to Van Gerwen in an historic final of the Nordic Masters in 2021

Michael Smith claimed his first major title at the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton last year

Beau Greaves, who dominated the PDC Women's Series, has been drawn against World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall - a runner-up to Smith last year - Damon Heta and German darting sensation Ricardo Pietreczko in Group H.

World Grand Prix champion Luke Humphries heads up the so-called 'Group of Death' against Dirk van Duijvenbode,

two-time finalist Gary Anderson and Ireland's Steve Lennon in Group C.

Newly-crowned European Champion Peter Wright has been pitted in Group E against 2014 runner-up Dave Chisnall, 'The Bullet' Stephen Bunting and CDC Continental Cup winner, Stowe Buntz.

Three-time winner Gerwyn Price will meet 'Heavy Metal' Ryan Searle, talented young Dutchman Gian van Veen and Northern Ireland's Nathan Rafferty in Group D.

In Group B, 'The Ferret' Jonny Clayton will go up against Masters winner Chris Dobey, World Youth Champion Josh Rock and Dutchman Berry van Peer.

World No 7 Danny Noppert - a winner of two Players Championship titles in 2023 - leads Group F with UK Open champion Andrew Gilding, Brendan Dolan and Asian Championship winner, Haruki Muramatsu.

The Grand Slam of Darts will take place at WV Active Aldersley from November 11-19, as the sport's biggest names battle it out for the coveted Eric Bristow Trophy - live on Sky Sports.

The Groups

Group A

Michael Smith (1)

James Wade

Krzysztof Ratajski

Nathan Girvan

Group B

Jonny Clayton (8)

Chris Dobey

Josh Rock

Berry van Peer

Group C

Luke Humphries (4)

Dirk van Duijvenbode

Gary Anderson

Steve Lennon

Group D

Gerwyn Price (5)

Ryan Searle

Gian van Veen

Nathan Rafferty

Group E

Peter Wright (2)

Dave Chisnall

Stephen Bunting

Stowe Buntz

Group F

Danny Noppert (7)

Andrew Gilding

Brendan Dolan

Haruki Muramatsu

Group G

Michael van Gerwen (3)

Rob Cross

Martijn Kleermaker

Fallon Sherrock

Group H

Nathan Aspinall (6)

Damon Heta

Ricardo Pietreczko

Beau Greaves

