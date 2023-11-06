Grand Slam of Darts: Michael van Gerwen to face Fallon Sherrock in Wolverhampton
Michael van Gerwen to face Fallon Sherrock while teenager Beau Greaves will take on Nathan Aspinall after the draw; The seventeenth staging of the Grand Slam of Darts takes place from 11-19 November at the Aldersley Leisure Village
By Raz Mirza
Last Updated: 06/11/23 5:41pm
Defending champion Michael Smith will face James Wade, Krzysztof Ratajski and Nathan Girvan at the Grand Slam of Darts, while Michael van Gerwen will tackle Fallon Sherrock in a repeat of the Nordic Masters final.
History-maker Sherrock, who became the first female to win a match at the PDC World Darts Championship in 2019, while also reaching the last eight of the Grand Slam of Darts in 2021 before winning the inaugural Women's World Matchplay in 2022, lost 11-7 in the final of the Nordic Masters to MVG in Copenhagen in 2021.
Now 'The Queen of the Palace' who this year became the first woman to throw a nine-dart finish at a PDC event on the Challenge Tour, will have a chance of revenge against the three-time winner in Wolverhampton after they were drawn to face each other in Group G alongside two-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist Rob Cross and Dutchman Martijn Kleermaker.
- Stream your favourite sports and more with NOW
- A 41-second nine-darter! | 'Rapid Ricky with perfection!'
- Fallon Sherrock, Johnny Nelson among sports stars to receive MBEs
- Natalie Gilbert's journey from debilitating stroke to PDC Women's Series success
Beau Greaves, who dominated the PDC Women's Series, has been drawn against World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall - a runner-up to Smith last year - Damon Heta and German darting sensation Ricardo Pietreczko in Group H.
World Grand Prix champion Luke Humphries heads up the so-called 'Group of Death' against Dirk van Duijvenbode,
two-time finalist Gary Anderson and Ireland's Steve Lennon in Group C.
Newly-crowned European Champion Peter Wright has been pitted in Group E against 2014 runner-up Dave Chisnall, 'The Bullet' Stephen Bunting and CDC Continental Cup winner, Stowe Buntz.
Three-time winner Gerwyn Price will meet 'Heavy Metal' Ryan Searle, talented young Dutchman Gian van Veen and Northern Ireland's Nathan Rafferty in Group D.
In Group B, 'The Ferret' Jonny Clayton will go up against Masters winner Chris Dobey, World Youth Champion Josh Rock and Dutchman Berry van Peer.
World No 7 Danny Noppert - a winner of two Players Championship titles in 2023 - leads Group F with UK Open champion Andrew Gilding, Brendan Dolan and Asian Championship winner, Haruki Muramatsu.
The Grand Slam of Darts will take place at WV Active Aldersley from November 11-19, as the sport's biggest names battle it out for the coveted Eric Bristow Trophy - live on Sky Sports.
- Darts in 2024: Key dates for World Championship, Premier League and more
- How the world reacted to Michael Smith's iconic nine-darter
- Get Sky Sports | Download the Sky Sports App
- Follow us @skysportsdarts I Love The Darts Podcast
The Groups
Group A
Michael Smith (1)
James Wade
Krzysztof Ratajski
Nathan Girvan
Group B
Jonny Clayton (8)
Chris Dobey
Josh Rock
Berry van Peer
Group C
Luke Humphries (4)
Dirk van Duijvenbode
Gary Anderson
Steve Lennon
Group D
Gerwyn Price (5)
Ryan Searle
Gian van Veen
Nathan Rafferty
Group E
Peter Wright (2)
Dave Chisnall
Stephen Bunting
Stowe Buntz
Group F
Danny Noppert (7)
Andrew Gilding
Brendan Dolan
Haruki Muramatsu
Group G
Michael van Gerwen (3)
Rob Cross
Martijn Kleermaker
Fallon Sherrock
Group H
Nathan Aspinall (6)
Damon Heta
Ricardo Pietreczko
Beau Greaves
Watch the seventeenth staging of the Grand Slam of Darts from 11-19 November at the Aldersley Leisure Village. Stream your favourite sports and more with NOW