Grand Slam of Darts: Damon Heta shocks Michael van Gerwen to ensure new winner as Stephen Bunting and Rob Cross progress

Damon Heta produced a fine performance to knock MVG out of the Grand Slam

Damon Heta produced a huge upset to defeat Michael van Gerwen and guarantee a new name on the trophy at the Grand Slam.

Winning the match with a 91-average and finishing brilliantly under pressure, Heta took five legs on the spin to race into a 7-4 lead, the 'Heat' pinning 112 and 92 checkouts plus two breaks of throw.

Grand Slam of Darts: Second Round Stowe Buntz 10-5 Andrew Gilding Danny Noppert 4-10 Stephen Bunting Michael van Gerwen 7-10 Damon Heta Nathan Aspinall 8-10 Rob Cross

The 'Green Machine' then started to hold his throw but the Australian held his nerve, taking the win on tops for a spot in the quarter-finals.

"Michael didn't turn up, let's face that," said Heta. "Things happen and that is darts, that is literally darts.

"It looks like it has been going well for me at the moment. All I can do is look forward to the next game."

Heta will now face Rob Cross after he put in a vintage 'Voltage' performance to beat Nathan Aspinall 10-8.

Cross looked all class in the early legs, his 107 average, solid break of throw, plus 116 checkout getting him 4-1 in front.

Despite Cross' performance, Aspinall fought back and held his throw consistently to bring the match to 6-4, finally finding the break of throw in the 17th leg to pull back to 9-8.

That didn't phase Cross though as he started the next leg with a maximum, pinning D18 for the win in a Wolverhampton classic.

"Now I want it more than ever," said Cross after his win.

"I am guilty, I think I come out too calm but once I get past them ropey legs there isn't a deficit on the dart board.

"I could be 8-0 down and still think I could win. I am starting to enjoy the game a little bit more."

Stephen Bunting set up a rematch with Stowe Buntz after demolishing Danny Noppert in a 10-4 contest.

Noppert never seemed to be in the match and an early break of throw helped Bunting to a decisive 4-1 lead.

Despite struggling on the doubles, Bunting found another huge break of throw to increase his lead to 7-3, taking the victory with a brilliant 121 checkout to break the throw.

"I have got my work cut out but I have got a day off and I will regroup," said Bunting.

"Thanks to this wonderful crowd because they got behind me at the end. We go again."

Buntz's dream debut continued as he became the first American to reach the Grand Slam of Darts quarter finals with a 10-5 victory over Andrew Gilding.

Buntz was unrelenting against Gilding in the opening legs, taking a 5-0 lead with two breaks of throw as he showed clinical accuracy on the doubles.

Gilding finally got a leg on the board after finding his first double finish in nine attempts, battling to bring the score to 7-3 with a 110 checkout.

However, Buntz did what he had to in order to hold his throw and seal the win on tops.

What happens on Friday at the Grand Slam?

Friday at the Grand Slam of Darts sees the quarter-finals from the top half of the draw. James Wade faces Josh Rock for the first time in a televised event before there is a huge clash between Luke Humphries and Gary Anderson.

Grand Slam of Darts: Friday's Quarter-Final Matches James Wade vs Josh Rock Luke Humphries vs Gary Anderson

When are the World Championships?

The sport's biggest event will be held from December 15, 2023 to January 3, 2024 as 96 players compete for the Sid Waddell Trophy and £2.5m in prize money at Alexandra Palace.

