World Darts Championship: Luke Littler continues dream debut by beating Matt Campbell to reach last 16

Teenager Luke Littler continued his dream World Darts Championship debut and set up a potential last-16 showdown against Raymond van Barneveld with a sensational 4-1 victory over Matt Campbell at the Alexandra Palace.

The 16-year-old had already announced himself on the world stage when he fired a 106.12 average in a straight-sets victory over Christian Kist in the opening round last week, then followed it up a day later when he claimed a 3-1 win over reigning UK Open champion Andrew Gilding.

Littler faced extra pressure and attention on Wednesday evening against Campbell, who had defeated James Wade to reach the third round, only for the former world youth champion to cement himself as a genuine title contender with a convincing win.

Backed by chants of "you've got school in the morning" from the vocal crowd, the fans' favourite raced through the first two sets without losing a leg and battled back from 2-0 to claim the third in a final-leg decider, then responded to losing the fourth by taking out a 164 checkout on his way winning the fifth and securing his spot in the fourth round.

"Unbelievable," Littler told Sky Sports. "I only wanted to win one game and I've won three. I've battled through it and I'm so happy. I just let my darts do the talking.

"As soon as I won that first game against Christian Kist I just settled and as soon as I went 2-0 up against Matt I tried to calm myself down because last time it didn't go too well. I kept composed and got over the line."

'Superstar' Littler marches on in the worlds

Littler broke Campbell in the opening leg and then fired the first maximum of the match on his way to a 13-dart hold in the next, before sealing the set by taking advantage of more wasteful finishing by Campbell.

Just 40 darts were required to wrap up the second set in straight legs, with Littler posting 14-dart finishes either side of a stunning 130 checkout and 12-dart break of throw against his stunned opponent.

Campbell finally got a leg on the board when he delivered a 72 checkout to take the opening leg of the third and broke throw with a 101 finish, only for the Canadian to waste three set darts to allow Littler back into the set.

Littler was able to break throw on D10 and then level the set with a 56 checkout in the next, with both players wasting set darts in a nervy final-leg decider before the Englishman took out tops to move into a three-set advantage.

Campbell fell 2-1 down in the fourth set and in danger of a straight-sets defeat until he followed a 13-dart hold of throw with a brilliant 'Shanghai' 120 finish to win the set, but quickly trailed in the next when Littler fired in a remarkable 164 checkout against the darts.

Littler responded to losing the next leg by taking out a 100 finish for an 11-dart leg, before wrapping up his latest statement victory by firing into tops and becoming the youngest player to ever reach the last-16.

The unseeded star will now hope to extend his world championship run when he is in fourth-round action on Saturday, where he will face either former world champion Van Barneveld or Wales' Jim Williams.

Littler: I'll chill out ahead of next round

Littler said he was able to remain more composed in his victory over Campbell on Wednesday than during his second-round win against Gilding.

Asked by Sky Sports where he gets his composure from, Littler said: "I've always had it. You saw against Andrew Gilding I let loads of energy out when I went 2-0 up then he came back and won the set 3-0.

"It's more about just composing yourself and when you do win, then you can celebrate."

The teenager says he played lots of Xbox over the Christmas break and is simply enjoying his incredible run at the Alexandra Palace.

On his plans between now and Saturday's last-16 match, he added: "I'll just stay in the hotel and chill out tomorrow, probably treat myself to some more shoes or pants! Then see who I play in the next round."

Part: Even Barney would struggle against Littler

Sky Sports Darts' John Part:

"Matt got it together in the last couple of sets but Luke had every answer. He rolled over Matt early doors.

"Luke took every advantage and winners do that. They pound you when you are down and make it even worse.

"He had magical out shots galore. He's got the talent and for someone facing him now, you've got to look at a comprehensively solid performance against him.

"Even Barney would struggle if Luke plays him. It's imperative that people take him like a seed. You can't afford mistakes against him because he doesn't know losing. He's not going to crumble."

What's happening on Thursday at the World Darts Championship?

Luke Humphries resumes his title bid on Thursday evening

Pre-tournament favourite Luke Humphries will resume his title bid against German debutant Ricardo Pietreczko on Thursday, as 2021 champion Gerwyn Price faces Brendan Dolan.

Joe Cullen takes on Ryan Searle with Stephen Bunting and Chris Dobey in action during the afternoon session.

The sport's biggest event sees the remaining players compete for the Sid Waddell Trophy and £2.5m in prize money at Alexandra Palace. You can watch all the action live on our dedicated Sky Sports Darts channel.

