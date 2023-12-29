World Darts Championship: Michael Smith is dethroned by Chris Dobey as Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson win

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back the best of the action from the evening session of Day 12 of the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace A look back the best of the action from the evening session of Day 12 of the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace

Michael Smith's reign as World Darts Champion came to an end with an emphatic 4-0 whitewash at the hands of Chris Dobey on Friday night at Alexandra Palace.

Smith, who claimed the Sid Waddell Trophy for the first time in January, was humbled by 'Hollywood' with a 102.5 average and three ton-plus checkouts to claim a huge win.

World Darts Championship: Friday Evening Results Boris Krcmar 1-4 Gary Anderson (R3) Michael van Gerwen 4-0 Stephen Bunting (R4) Michael Smith 0-4 Chris Dobey (R4)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dobey dumped out Smith after producing an exceptional performance on the Ally Pally stage Dobey dumped out Smith after producing an exceptional performance on the Ally Pally stage

Dobey signalled his intent with a stunning 130 checkout to kick off proceedings, and after wrapping up set one, he doubled his lead after Smith missed a dart at tops to level the contest.

The Bedlington star then moved a set away from glory with clinical 100 and 87 combinations, before Smith struck back with a magnificent 140 finish to open set four.

However, Dobey was unfazed, following up a 14-dart break with back-to-back 12-darters to cap off another imperious display.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch all Dobey's ton-plus finishes from his superb win over Smith Watch all Dobey's ton-plus finishes from his superb win over Smith

"Michael is a great lad. I've got all the time in the world for him, but there could only be one winner and I'm pleased it was my night tonight," said Dobey.

"I don't think anybody underestimates me; they know what I can do. I've been pretty consistent in this competition, and I'm going all out. I want to be the champion."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael van Gerwen was in bullish mood ahead of his quarter-final clash against either Scott Williams or Damon Heta after thumping Stephen Bunting Michael van Gerwen was in bullish mood ahead of his quarter-final clash against either Scott Williams or Damon Heta after thumping Stephen Bunting

Three-time World Champion Michael van Gerwen whitewashed Stephen Bunting 4-0 with a 99.8 average and nine 180s to become the first man through to the quarter-finals.

The Dutchman has won all 11 sets he played so far in the tournament and 33 out of 45 legs with Damon Heta or Scott Williams set to challenge him in the quarter-finals next.

"There was definitely fire in the belly. We all know what Stephen Bunting can do. You have to show your best game," said Van Gerwen.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player It wasn't vintage, but Gary Anderson ddid more than enough to defeat Boris Krcmar and make the last 16 of the Worlds It wasn't vintage, but Gary Anderson ddid more than enough to defeat Boris Krcmar and make the last 16 of the Worlds

Two-time World Champion Gary Anderson put on a convincing display as the Scot proved too strong for Boris Krcmar with a 4-1 demolition job.

'The Flying Scotsman' put on the afterburners after losing the first set by winning 12 out of next 16 legs with a 99.3 average and nine 180s to set up a meeting against Brendan Dolan.

"When Boris won the first set I thought this was going to be a struggle," admitted the 53-year-old.

"I got it back to 1-1 and the next two sets, the third set was tight but fourth set comfortable. The last set, I kind of had him."

World Darts Championship: Friday Afternoon Results Damon Heta 4-3 Berry van Peer (R3) Jonny Clayton 4-2 Krzysztof Ratajski (R3) Jim Williams 1-4 Raymond van Barneveld (R3)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Raymond van Barneveld says he's not worried about facing anyone including Luke Littler and believes he has the form to beat him Raymond van Barneveld says he's not worried about facing anyone including Luke Littler and believes he has the form to beat him

Raymond van Barneveld set up a mouth-watering clash with teenage sensation Luke Littler after fighting through to the last 16 of the Worlds.

Van Barneveld was far from at his best but still beat Jim Williams 4-1 to secure a Saturday clash with 16-year-old Littler, who was born 21 days after the Dutchman won the most recent of his five world titles in 2007.

Van Barneveld told Sky Sports: "I will love to play Luke Littler. When I was 16 I was playing with Lego and Playmobile, we didn't have the internet or whatever.

"This guy is amazing, and I am looking forward so much to that game. He is a quality player and I can't wait to meet him tomorrow night."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of their last-16 meeting at the Alexandra Palace, Littler proves he's always been a fan of Van Barneveld! Credit:@LukeTheNuke180 Ahead of their last-16 meeting at the Alexandra Palace, Littler proves he's always been a fan of Van Barneveld! Credit:@LukeTheNuke180

Littler, the world youth champion, is the youngest player to reach the last 16 after reeling off three impressive victories, including averaging over 106 in his first round win over Christian Kist.

Jonny Clayton joined Van Barneveld in the last 16 as he saw off Poland's Krzysztof Ratajski 4-2, while Australia's Damon Heta edged to a 4-3 win over Dutchman Berry van Peer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Damon Heta sealed a stunning 4-3 victory over Berry van Peer by taking out this epic 151 checkout Damon Heta sealed a stunning 4-3 victory over Berry van Peer by taking out this epic 151 checkout

What's happening on Saturday at the World Darts Championship?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Raymond van Barneveld says he's not worried about facing anyone including Luke Littler and believes he has the form to beat him Raymond van Barneveld says he's not worried about facing anyone including Luke Littler and believes he has the form to beat him

The fourth round will conclude with Scott Williams and Dave Chisnall in action, while 2018 World Champion Rob Cross takes on 'The Ferret' Jonny Clayton.

Live World Darts Championship Live on

World Darts Championship: Saturday Afternoon Fixtures Scott Williams vs Damon Heta Daryl Gurney vs Dave Chisnall Rob Cross vs Jonny Clayton

On Saturday evening, five-time World Champion Raymond van Barneveld faces teenage sensation Luke Littler with Luke Humphries up against 'The Rockstar' Joe Cullen.

The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final take place from January 1-3.

Live World Darts Championship Live on

World Darts Championship: Saturday Evening Fixtures Brendan Dolan vs Gary Anderson Raymond van Barneveld vs Luke Littler Luke Humphries vs Joe Cullen

The sport's biggest event sees the remaining players compete for the Sid Waddell Trophy and £2.5m in prize money at Alexandra Palace. You can watch all the action live on our dedicated Sky Sports Darts channel.

Watch the World Darts Championship all the way until the final on January 3, 2024 - live on Sky Sports Darts. NOW Sports Month Membership: £21 a month for 6 months