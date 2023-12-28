World Darts Championship: Gerwyn Price knocked out by Brendan Dolan as Luke Humphries rallies to a win

Gerwyn Price is out of the World Darts Championship after losing 4-2 to Brendan Dolan in the third round.

In a repeat tie of the World Championship match from three years ago, which Price won on a sudden-death leg, it was Dolan who got the better of the Welshman this time around to reach the last 16.

It is just the second time Dolan has gone beyond the third round at the Alexandra Palace.

Dolan got off to a sublime start against Price, 130 and 144 checkouts helping him on his way to taking the first set.

Price grew into the match and a nice break of throw clinched the second set, in which he averaged 106, to bring the game all square.

Dolan continued to punish Price's mistakes and a brilliant 90 checkout on the bull gave him a 2-1 lead but the Welshman stood firm and took the fourth set in straight legs to bring the match back to parity.

However, Dolan was not fazed and won another deciding leg in the fifth set by taking out 90 with bullseye to get within a set of victory.

The Northern Irish player strolled into a 2-0 lead in the sixth set and missed a match dart at bull which Price punished and he soon was level in the set with a sensational 76 checkout. But, he could not come back as Dolan found tops in the deciding leg to get over the line.

"I am just buzzing at the minute. I am feeling over the moon," said Dolan after his remarkable win.

"I thought we might have been going to a last leg. Thank god we didn't because I don't know if I would have held it together.

"I got myself in a good place then Gezzy just kept coming back. I was trying to tell myself positive things like 'so what if he wins it, you are holding your own in sets, you can still do this, you are still in the game'.

"I won a few sets early on that Gezzy should have probably won to be fair."

Following the match, Price took to social media to thank the crowd for getting behind him.

"Absolutely gutted with the chances I gave away tonight, trying hard and beating myself up, just wanna say how much I appreciate the crowd that got behind me, just couldn't get a flow and Brendan took out every chance I have him, well done to him and I'll hopefully learn from this #gutted," he said.

"But once again thank you."

Humphries battles back to beat Pietreczko

Luke Humphries battled back from being one leg away from defeat to take a 4-3 win over Ricardo Pietreczko.

Humphries tried to assert himself early into the match by taking the first set but Pietreczko fought back and broke the throw with a 12-dart leg in the second set to bring the tie back level.

Pietreczko then continued to outscore one of the tournament favourites, D5 clinching him a 2-1 lead before he took the fourth set in straight legs, a brilliant 121 checkout taking him 3-1 in front.

The darting drama continued as Pietreczko broke the throw once again, but Humphries rallied in the deciding leg to bring the match to 3-2, the 180s flowing and steely determination then showing to bring the match to 3-3 and take it to a decider.

The Humphries of recent tournaments finally returned as he took out 87 to break the throw, nailing the match on D10 and galloping down the stage in celebration.

After the game, Humphries admitted that it was the "toughest" game he had ever been a part of.

"I dare any person at home to experience what I just experienced. I had 99 per cent of the crowd against me. I pooed my pants," he said.

"I broke my point before the game started and that played on my mind. I played with a different set of darts.

"It was really tough for me tonight. Really hard. I had a section of the crowd over here (on the right) whistling every throw.

"Mentally and physically the toughest game I've ever been a part of. Any major final I've played in, that was 10 times worse. I felt like I was in Germany. Incredibly tough.

"I know it's all negative but credit to myself because I was down and out but I came back.

"It wasn't the best game in the world and everyone's probably saying 'he's never going to be world champion' but I tell you I showed a little bit of grit and determination once again."

The evening session concluded with a 4-2 victory for Daryl Gurney over Ricky Evans.

Evans got off to a flashy start as he took out a 130 checkout on his way to taking the first set but Gurney came back to take the second set in a deciding leg, 'Rapid Ricky' then battled back from 2-0 down in the third set to take a 2-1 lead.

Despite struggling with his finishing, Gurney brought the match level again and then took a 3-2 lead with a sensational 164 checkout, two breaks of throw helping him to the 4-2 as he set up a last-16 clash with Dave Chisnall.

Dobey dazzles as Bunting and Cullen come through thrilling afternoon

Chris Dobey defeated Ross Smith in a barnstormer of a clash at Alexandra Palace

World Darts Championship: Thursday Afternoon Results Florian Hempel 0-4 Stephen Bunting Joe Cullen 4-2 Ryan Searle Ross Smith 2-4 Chris Dobey

Chris Dobey came through arguably the match of the tournament to set up a last-16 tie with the reigning champion Michael Smith.

'Hollywood' closed out a pulsating 4-2 victory over former European champion Ross Smith in a match which featured 27 180s and saw both players average over 102.

"I ground it out. Missing six darts to go 3-0, I thought I was home and hosed then even though Ross was playing fantastic. I was comfortable, I was hitting everything until the game turned and he does what he does," said Bedlington thrower Dobey.

"I'm so glad to get through that against not just a tough opponent but one of my best friends who I spend a lot of time with.

"I'm just hoping for another performance like that and it'll be another great game [against Michael Smith]."

Stephen Bunting won a mind-blowing first set in a decider against Florian Hempel in a comprehensive 4-0 win, averaging 115.6 with four 180s and 100 per cent on the doubles.

Hempel took out a sensational 164 checkout, firing down three 180s and a 107.6 average.

'The Bullet' then wrapped up the second set 3-1 to double his lead with five maximums and a 111.7 average.

He came down a peg in the following two sets but he still had enough in the tank to complete a whitewash win to set up a last-16 clash against three-time champion Michael van Gerwen.

"Michael is a massive favourite. If he plays his game I'm going to be going home to watch the Liverpool match on New Year's Eve," said Bunting, a former Lakeside champion. "I'll prepare the way I do and hopefully I can win."

Also in the afternoon, for the third time in his career Joe Cullen reached the last 16 of the World Championship. 'The Rockstar' claimed a barnstorming 4-2 victory against Ryan Searle, averaging 96.5 with seven 180s and punishing 39 missed darts at doubles from his opponent to set up a meeting with Luke Humphries or Ricardo Pietreczko.

What's happening on Friday at the World Darts Championship?

Raymond van Barneveld returns to action at the World Darts Championship on Friday

Welshman Jim Williams faces five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld for a place in the last 16, before two-time winner Gary Anderson rounds off the third round action against Croatia's Boris Krcmar.

World Darts Championship: Friday Afternoon Fixtures Damon Heta vs Berry van Peer (R3) Jonny Clayton vs Krzysztof Ratajski (R3) Jim Williams vs Raymond van Barneveld (R3)

Three-time champion Michael van Gerwen then takes on Stephen Bunting and the fourth round begins with reigning champion Michael Smith going up against 'Hollywood' Chris Dobey.

The last 16 will conclude on December 30, with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final taking place from January 1-3.

World Darts Championship: Friday Evening Fixtures Boris Krcmar vs Gary Anderson (R3) Michael van Gerwen vs Stephen Bunting (R4) Michael Smith vs Chris Dobey (R4)

The sport's biggest event sees the remaining players compete for the Sid Waddell Trophy and £2.5m in prize money at Alexandra Palace. You can watch all the action live on our dedicated Sky Sports Darts channel.

