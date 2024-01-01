World Darts Championship: Michael van Gerwen suffers shock exit to Scott Williams in quarter-finals

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back the best of the action from the evening session of the World Darts Championship quarter-finals at Alexandra Palace A look back the best of the action from the evening session of the World Darts Championship quarter-finals at Alexandra Palace

Michael van Gerwen's hopes of a fourth World Darts Championship title were dashed in stunning fashion by Scott Williams at the quarter-final stage on New Year's Day.

Williams pulled off a sensational 5-3 scalp of Van Gerwen at Alexandra Palace, punishing 27 missed darts at doubles from the three-time champion to set up a meeting with Luke Humphries.

World Darts Championship: New Year's Day Evening Results Michael van Gerwen 3-5 Scott Williams Luke Humphries 5-1 Dave Chisnall

The final four

Rob Cross, only former PDC world champion left and in the semi-finals for the first time since winning the title on debut



Luke Littler, 16 years old, in the semi-finals on his debut



Scott Williams in his first major semi-final



Luke Humphries, the pre-tournament favourite, into his first Ally Pally semi-final



Williams' incredible Worlds

Seasonal prize money prior to the World Championship: £32,750



Minimum prize money at the World Championship: £100,000



Scott Williams is in to the semi-finals and the world's top 32



Williams came charging out of the blocks by winning the opening set in straight legs, but 'Mighty Mike' took out 81 for back-to-back 11-darters to close out the second set 3-1 with a set average of 116.71 despite missing 12 darts at double.

Van Gerwen took out a magnificent 121 checkout before pinning double 16 to seize the initiative in the third set.

However, the Dutchman threw in a stinker of a set, averaging just 78, and Williams railroaded it 3-0 to get back on level terms at 2-2.

Van Gerwen appeared to have fallen off a cliff when Lincolnshire showman Williams made it six legs on the spin to lead 3-2, but the three-time World Champion soon restored parity in three consecutive legs to stop the rot.

'Shaggy' punished more crucial mistakes from the world No 2 to seal the seventh set 3-1 and go within one of a sensational victory before taking the eighth 3-1 to secure a last-four meeting with either Luke Humphries or Dave Chisnall.

"I just knocked the best player in the world out," Williams told Sky Sports.

"He wasn't the Michael van Gerwen we've seen over the last couple of games but that's not my problem.

"I hit the doubles and probably should have won it a little bit easier. I'm absolutely loving it up there. I love a crowd."

Wayne Mardle called Williams' win a "massive shock", but also admitted he did a "number" on the Dutch ace.

"Michael van Gerwen normally loses to someone who is a big hitter already, a world champion or a major champion," 'Hawaii 501' said.

"Scott Williams did a number on him. He was there to clean up when he had to clean up and he held it together so well.

"Even Luke Littler and Rob Cross are giving it... 'WHAT!?' What an opportunity for everyone left in the tournament."

MVG's double troubles

Michael van Gerwen missed 30 doubles in his first three games. He missed 27 against Scott Williams



52.4 per cent (33/63) - First 3 games



29.0 per cent (11/38) - vs Williams



Williams will take on Humphries in the semi-finals after 'Cool Hand' thrashed Dave Chisnall 5-1 with a 103.50 average, a dozen 180s, 40 per cent on the doubles and a high checkout of 164.

The World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and Players Championship winner made it 17 victories in a row to break new ground at Ally Pally.

"It felt strange to be the frontrunner for once," said Humphries. "I have been used to a lot of comebacks for the last few days and it has just been nice to be me.

"It was nice to be in front and keep pushing hard and I didn't relent. Chizzy played really well, he made it really tough for me.

"I haven't been myself in the first couple of games. Tonight, we saw the form I have been showing in the last few majors.

"I played as well as I needed to."

Littler 🤝 Humphries



How Littler set up Cross semi-final...

World Darts Championship: New Year's Day Afternoon Results Rob Cross 5-4 Chris Dobey Luke Littler 5-1 Brendan Dolan

In the afternoon, Luke Littler's amazing Alexandra Palace journey continued after he became the youngest semi-finalist ever after he beat Brendan Dolan 5-1 in the quarter-final.

'The History Maker' Dolan had beaten former World Champions Gerwyn Price and Gary Anderson but could not compete with Littler, who finished with an average of 101.93 to thrill his adoring fans inside Ally Pally.

"It feels unbelievable. I would never have thought I would have got to the semis on my debut year," he said.

"Brendan was just another opponent in my way and I have brushed him aside and now I am into the semi-final.

"It's going to take a lot to stop me, based on my performances so far. But it is about whatever Luke Littler turns up.

"I have got the ability to go all the way, if it's not to be tomorrow night, it's not to be.

"I know I have got a good chance and I have got a good feeling I could go all the way tomorrow."

He will meet Rob Cross for a spot in the final after 'Voltage' looked dead and buried when he was 4-0 down after barely 45 minutes as Chris Dobey played one of the matches of his life.

However, the off-stage break worked wonders for Cross as the former electrician sparked into life.

He reeled off four sets of his own and then took out 130 to seal a remarkable win but he will have to improve if he is stop the Littler train.

"Everyone loves an underdog story," he said. "As the public and people looking at the game, everyone loves an underdog story.

"I am not being rude, I am on his side, I love an underdog story.

"It took a bit of pressure off me winning it first time as well.

"He's fantastic and he deserves all the luck in the world, he is a nice young boy. Tomorrow we play darts, though, and I have to go down to business."

What's happening on semi-finals night at the World Darts Championship?

Luke Littler returns to the Ally Pally stage when he aims for a spot in the World Championship final

Littler will take on 2018 winner Cross in the first semi-final having already proven he is ready to compete on the biggest stage after taking out UK Open winner Andrew Gilding and his hero Raymond van Barneveld on his way to the last eight and he maintained that form against Dolan on New Year's Day.

Cross produced one of the most memorable Alexandra Palace comebacks having gone 4-0 to Chris Dobey before reeling off four sets of his own and then taking out 130 to seal a famous win.

Luke Humphries will face Scott Williams in the second semi-final on Tuesday

Having knocked out three-time World Champion Michael van Gerwen, 'Shaggy' Scott Williams will take on 'Cool Hand' Luke Humphries as he continues his quest for a maiden Ally Pally title.

Humphries came into the tournament as the favourite after winning three of the last four majors but had endured a bumpy ride to the last eight, surviving a sudden death leg against Joe Cullen in the last round.

But he was back to his best in his quarter-final, dispatching Dave Chisnall 5-1.

