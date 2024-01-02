Luke Littler reaches World Darts Championship final after beating Rob Cross at Alexandra Palace

Luke Littler defeated 2018 champion Rob Cross to reach the World Darts Championship final

Teenager Luke Littler made it through to the World Darts Championship final after crushing Rob Cross to go within one match of a remarkable maiden title at Alexandra Palace.

Littler averaged 106.05, hitting 16 maximums and ton-plus finishes of 149, 142 and 132 en route to a magnificent 6-2 victory against 2018 winner Cross at the age of 16.

He will face another in-form player in Luke Humphries, who hit top gear to whitewash Scott Williams 6-0 in the second semi-final to become the new world No 1 and stretch his unbeaten run to 18 matches.

"No words! Crazy to think I'm in a World Championship final in my debut," Littler told Sky Sports. "I was happy winning one game but I could go all the way!

"You're playing Rob, he's a world champion and won on debut. Rob told me 'God bless, you're a step away, do it'.

"I've just settled on the stage. It took me a few legs to settle in the game and once I found that rhythm I was good to go."

World Darts Championship Semi-Finals Results Rob Cross 2-6 Luke Littler Scott Williams vs Luke Humphries

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Luke Littler's route to the World Darts Championship Final on debut! 📝



Can he go all the way? 💭 pic.twitter.com/hui3vajjfi — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 2, 2024

Littler was greeted by the Warrington Wolves' mascot during an electrifying walk-on, but it was Cross who stormed out of the blocks and edged a quality set in a deciding leg with a 108.6 average.

It was the first time Littler had lost the first set in the tournament.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Littler showed no signs of nerves as he took out this majestic 142 checkout Littler showed no signs of nerves as he took out this majestic 142 checkout

The teenager recovered from 2-1 down in the next but a crucial 74 checkout in the deciding leg saw him draw level with a 101 average and four 180s.

Cross, the 2018 champion, appeared flummoxed by Littler's incredible accuracy on the treble 20 bed and it wasn't long before the 16-year-old moved ahead by smashing in a stunning 142 checkout before hitting the front.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The teenager nails an incredible 147 finish during his semi-final with Cross The teenager nails an incredible 147 finish during his semi-final with Cross

Littler opened the fourth set with an 11-darter and he then struck a mammoth 149 on double 16 to move 2-1 up in legs.

'Voltage' levelled and he then hit six perfect darts in the next leg, but it was the world youth champion who extended his lead with a magnificent 11-darter to move 3-1 ahead averaging 103.8 with nine 180s and 65 per cent on the doubles.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player What an extraordinary leg! Cross nearly hits a nine but Littler wins it in 11 darts What an extraordinary leg! Cross nearly hits a nine but Littler wins it in 11 darts

Cross, who made a remarkable comeback from 4-0 down to beat Chris Dobey 5-4 in their quarter-final on Monday, pinned an unorthodox 138 checkout in the second leg of the fifth set.

Littler missed one set dart at tops to extend his lead, allowing former electrician Cross to pounce and close the gap to 3-2 in sets.

'The Nuke' wrapped up the sixth set 3-1 with a 107 average compared to Cross' 91.58 to restore a two-set cushion with 14 maximums.

And Littler had one foot in the final when he closed out the seventh set by the same scoreline, averaging 110.55 for sets six and seven.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Littler was running riot at Ally Pally and he produced this outrageous 132 finish in the eighth set on his way to victory Littler was running riot at Ally Pally and he produced this outrageous 132 finish in the eighth set on his way to victory

The teen star was toying with Cross and he raised the roof with a roof-raising 132 checkout leaving Cross shaking his head in sheer disbelief.

Littler wrapped up a historic win with a two-dart 80 out-shot to reach Wednesday's final against three-time major champion Humphries.

Looking ahead to the final, Littler added: "I'll do what I've been doing. In the morning, go for a ham and cheese omelette, then come here have a pizza and then practice. That's what I've done every day."

A scintillating performance from Luke Littler

Littler got better the longer the match went on. In the last three sets (13 legs) he averaged 112.62



106.05 match average



12x 180s



47% doubles



Humphries produced a statement victory against Williams with a 108.74 average, 14 180s, a breath-taking display on the doubles and a sensational six ton-plus finishes - including a magical 170.

"It was amazing. I would never have imagined myself to be the world No 1. That is a special feeling. And to do it in style," said a delighted Humphries.

"I'm really pleased with that performance. But, world No 1 can last for a couple months, World Champion is forever so I've got a really tough task tomorrow against Luke."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Humphries is in scary form after he hit six-ton-plus finishes in his demolition against Scott Williams Luke Humphries is in scary form after he hit six-ton-plus finishes in his demolition against Scott Williams

Live World Darts Championship Live on

How social media reacted to Littler's win...

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

The sport's biggest event sees the final two players compete for the Sid Waddell Trophy and £2.5m in prize money at Alexandra Palace on Wednesday night. You can watch all the action live on our dedicated Sky Sports Darts channel.

Watch the World Darts Championship final on January 3, 2024 - live on Sky Sports Darts. Stream Sky Sports Darts without a contract through NOW