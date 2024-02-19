Luke Littler: Teenager suffers Players Championship 3 defeat to Callan Rydz in Leicester

Luke Littler's hopes of adding to his Players Championship success suffered a blow at Leicester's Mattioli Arena on Monday with a quarter-final exit to Callan Rydz.

World Youth champion Littler, who won Players Championship 1 on debut last week, headed into the event having lost to Gerwyn Price in the quarter-finals of Premier League night three in Glasgow on Thursday.

The Warrington ace took on Rydz, who produced an astonishing comeback from 5-0 down to defeat Daryl Gurney 6-5, surviving four match darts in the process to set up a last-eight meeting with the 17-year-old.

'The Riot' continued where he left off by surging into a 3-1 lead with Littler appearing visibly frustrated.

An unconventional 113 in the seventh leg kept Littler in the contest but an 11-darter from Rydz put him on the cusp of victory.

Littler survived a match dart before landing a haymaker of a 158 finish to make Rydz serve it out, and his opponent duly obliged thanks to another stunning 11-darter to complete a 6-4 win, firing in five 180s and averaging over 103.

Littler recovered from 5-3 down in his opening match to deny Keane Barry, after the Irishman spurned five match darts in a dramatic last leg.

He was far from his best against Cameron Menzies as well, with 'The Nuke' winning 6-3 despite missing 13 darts at doubles.

Littler went 2-0 up then 3-2 down, before he reeled off four legs on the spin to close out the win against Scotland's Menzies.

He eased into the last 16 after upping his average to 95.25 in a 6-2 success against Dutchman Kevin Doets to set up a mouth-watering encounter against Dirk van Duijvenbode, who saw off Chris Dobey 6-1 to progress.

However, it was Littler who won through 6-4 thanks to a stunning 145 checkout against 'Aubergenius', averaging 101.34 in the process before bowing out to an inspired Rydz.

Searle makes it third time lucky

Image: Having finished runner-up in the year's first two Players Championship events, it was third-time lucky for Ryan Searle

Ryan Searle claimed his first ProTour title this season at the third attempt, as he edges out Gary Anderson 8-7 in an epic contest in which both players averaged over 107 and landed eight 180s apiece.

'The Flying Scotsman' smashed the record for 180s at a ProTour event with 41 in total and he ended the day with a tournament average of 105.85, which included averages of 112, 111 and 109.

After losing in the final of Players Championship 1 and 2 Searle finally crossed the winning line against his practice partner.

Where does the Premier League head next?

Image: Michael van Gerwen is the seven-time Premier League champion

Premier League Darts now heads to the Newcastle's Utilita Arena next Thursday night.

Price stars on Night Four as he takes on Michael van Gerwen in a repeat of last year's final, while Littler faces Peter Wright, Michael Smith goes up against Nathan Aspinall and Rob Cross battles world champion and No 1 Luke Humphries.

Fixtures: Night Four, Newcastle's Utilita Arena, Thursday February 22 Quarter-finals Michael Smith vs Nathan Aspinall Rob Cross vs Luke Humphries Peter Wright vs Luke Littler Gerwyn Price vs Michael van Gerwen

2024 Premier League Darts schedule Night 4 Utilita Arena, Newcastle Feb 22 Night 5 Westpoint Exeter Feb 29 Night 6 The Brighton Centre March 7 Night 7 Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham March 14 Night 8 3Arena, Dublin March 21 Night 9 SSE Arena, Belfast March 28 Night 10 AO Arena, Manchester April 4 Night 11 Utilita Arena, Birmingham April 11 Night 12 Rotterdam Ahoy April 18 Night 13 M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool April 25 Night 14 P&J Live, Aberdeen May 2 Night 15 First Direct Arena, Leeds May 9 Night 16 Utilita Arena, Sheffield May 16 Play-Offs The O2, London May 23

