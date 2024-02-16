Luke Littler: Wayne Mardle says teenager produces 'exciting darts' but is lacking consistency with his scoring

Wayne Mardle says teenage sensation Luke Littler produces "exciting darts but you don't know what's coming next" following his thrilling Premier League quarter-final exit to Gerwyn Price in Glasgow on Thursday.

Littler, 17, made an early exit in Scotland after a thrilling battle with Welshman Price, eventually losing a last-leg decider at a packed OVO Hydro.

In a match of high quality, Price missed double 12 for a nine-darter, while the teenager landed a 10-darter and a 138 finish.

The 2021 world champion just failed with double 12 for a perfect leg at 3-2 down and after Littler went 4-3 up Price came back to win the next two legs.

The young Warrington ace levelled at 5-5 but Price triumphed 6-5 in a tense decider.

"There did have to be a loser but I've got to say Gerwyn Price looked so smooth, he looked so comfortable and when the 57 went in he threw such a precise dart there wasn't enough room for another one in there (after a bounce out). He was really unlucky but got his chance to finish it off," Mardle told Sky Sports.

"It could have been a rout really because he was outscoring Luke Littler to some tune. Luke just couldn't hit his doubles, but the scoring from Gezzy leg in, leg out was far superior. He kept buying himself opportunities but missing, but held it together.

"That last leg, Luke Littler produces exciting darts. He just does and he's very, very difficult to beat. He goes through these phases in games where he hits a 12-darter, followed by a 10. You don't really know what's coming with him and then he goes through a spell of 60, 59 and then it will be followed by a 180 and 140.

"The players can't relax and you could see that with Gerwyn Price, but he was magnificent.

"I like Gezzy because he brings something different to the game. The way he plays the game he adds this passion and aggression it's not him.

"When he was flying tonight it was great watching that. He offers something and it's good to see."

Where does the Premier League head next?

Image: Michael van Gerwen is the seven-time Premier League champion

Premier League Darts now heads to the Newcastle's Utilita Arena next Thursday night.

Price stars on Night Four as he takes on Van Gerwen in a repeat of last year's final, while Littler faces Wright, Smith goes up against Aspinall and Cross battles World Champion and No 1 Humphries.

Fixtures: Night Four, Newcastle's Utilita Arena, Thursday February 22 Quarter-finals Michael Smith vs Nathan Aspinall Rob Cross vs Luke Humphries Peter Wright vs Luke Littler Gerwyn Price vs Michael van Gerwen

2024 Premier League Darts schedule Night 4 Utilita Arena, Newcastle Feb 22 Night 5 Westpoint Exeter Feb 29 Night 6 The Brighton Centre March 7 Night 7 Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham March 14 Night 8 3Arena, Dublin March 21 Night 9 SSE Arena, Belfast March 28 Night 10 AO Arena, Manchester April 4 Night 11 Utilita Arena, Birmingham April 11 Night 12 Rotterdam Ahoy April 18 Night 13 M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool April 25 Night 14 P&J Live, Aberdeen May 2 Night 15 First Direct Arena, Leeds May 9 Night 16 Utilita Arena, Sheffield May 16 Play-Offs The O2, London May 23

