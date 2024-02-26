Michael van Gerwen implores media to let Luke Littler 'do his own thing'

Michael van Gerwen has implored the media to back off Luke Littler as stars prepare for Premier League Night Five in Exeter; watch the Premier League Darts every Thursday night up until the Play-Offs at London's O2 on Thursday, May 23 - live on Sky Sports
Monday 26 February 2024 07:04, UK
Michael van Gerwen has said the pressure on Luke Littler is 'unfair' and asked for the 17-year-old to stop being asked "stupid questions" so he can enjoy his darting career.
Littler shot to stardom by reaching the World Darts Championship final on debut, where he lost to world No 1 Luke Humphries.
He then landed a nine-darter on his way to his PDC title at the Bahrain Masters before landing another perfect leg on his way to winning the Players Championship event on debut in Wigan.
Littler made it into the eight-man Premier League, where he sits third in the table but he's yet to win a stop on the series.
Van Gerwen is leading the way after winning three of the four nights with Exeter next on the roadshow on Thursday.
Van Gerwen beat Littler on his way to victory in Newcastle but after his success, the Dutchman, who won the World Masters as a 17-year-old, empathised with him.
"He's a phenomenal player,' Van Gerwen said. "He has a lot of talent and he has such a great career in front of him.
"But like I always say, get the pressure a little bit off him. Don't ask him too many stupid questions. Just let him enjoy what he does and it makes him a better player in the long run.
"He's a young kid. How much pressure everyone puts on his shoulders is insane. I know, as a player, how it is. I don't think it's fair on him. But that's my opinion.
"Let him enjoy his life. Let him do his own thing. If he puts his shoe on, puts his darts in the sand, put his finger in his nose, whatever he does, people speak about it. Of course that happens with famous people, but let him live his life."
Van Gerwen, a seven-time Premier League champion, added: "I just like darts and I want to protect the product. I like to perform to the highest level, and that's why I like to play against Luke Littler. But if you keep doing this, I've seen a lot of kids in his position drift off. So I don't think that's good for the sport."
Premier League Darts now heads to the Westpoint Exeter next Thursday night.
League leader Van Gerwen takes on world champion Luke Humphries in the evening's opening quarter-final.
Night Three runner-up Nathan Aspinall will play Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price faces Rob Cross, while Littler and Michael Smith also go head-to-head.
|Quarter-finals
|Luke Humphries vs Michael van Gerwen
|Nathan Aspinall vs Peter Wright
|Gerwyn Price vs Rob Cross
|Luke Littler vs Michael Smith
|Night 5
|Westpoint Exeter
|Feb 29
|Night 6
|The Brighton Centre
|March 7
|Night 7
|Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
|March 14
|Night 8
|3Arena, Dublin
|March 21
|Night 9
|SSE Arena, Belfast
|March 28
|Night 10
|AO Arena, Manchester
|April 4
|Night 11
|Utilita Arena, Birmingham
|April 11
|Night 12
|Rotterdam Ahoy
|April 18
|Night 13
|M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
|April 25
|Night 14
|P&J Live, Aberdeen
|May 2
|Night 15
|First Direct Arena, Leeds
|May 9
|Night 16
|Utilita Arena, Sheffield
|May 16
|Play-Offs
|The O2, London
|May 23
