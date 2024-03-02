Luke Littler through to UK Open quarter-finals after beating Dave Chisnall as he chases first major PDC title

Luke Littler remains in the hunt for his first major PDC title after reaching the quarter-finals of the UK Open in Minehead.

The 17-year-old - runner-up to Luke Humphries in January's World Championship final before winning the Bahrain Darts Masters later that month - beat Dave Chisnall in the last 16 on Saturday evening.

Littler romped to a 10-5 victory after reeling off eight legs out of 10 from a break and 3-2 down and will now join Luke Humphries, Rob Cross, Dimitri Van den Bergh, Damon Heta, Martin Lukeman and Ricky Evans in the last eight at Butlin's on Sunday.

Peter Wright plays Stephen Bunting for the last quarter-final place.

UK Open: Sixth-round results Jonny Clayton 7- 10 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Luke Littler 10 -5 Dave Chisnall

-5 Dave Chisnall Mervyn King 4- 10 Luke Humphries

Peter Wright vs Stephen Bunting

Ricky Evans 10 -6 Luke Woodhouse

-6 Luke Woodhouse Martin Lukeman 10 -5 Gary Anderson

-5 Gary Anderson Damon Heta 10 -8 Gian van Veen

-8 Gian van Veen Rob Cross 10-4 Keane Barry

Humphries breezed past Mervyn King 10-4 in the last 16 and Cross thumped Keane Barry 10-4, while Lukeman upset Gary Anderson 10-5 and Van den Bergh knocked out Jonny Clayton.

World No 30 Littler beat James Wade 10-7 on Friday evening after entering at the fourth-round stage before seeing off Gerwyn's Price conqueror Martin Schindler 10-8 in the fifth round on Saturday afternoon, winning from 5-3 down.

The teenager then averaged 103.38 and had a checkout success of 59 per cent as he overcame Chisnall.

Image: World Championship finalist Littler is into the quarter-finals in Minehead

Michael Smith and Nathan Aspinall were two of the high-profile players to exit in the fifth round, losing to Luke Woodhouse and Heta respectively in last-leg deciders, with Aspinall squandering an 8-4 lead in his defeat.

Heta produced another stunning comeback against Gian van Veen in the sixth round, rallying from 7-3 down to beat the Dutch 21-year-old 10-8.

Defending champion Andrew Gilding was banished in the last 32, trounced 10-1 by Peter Wright, a man who told Sky Sports' Love the Darts Podcast earlier this week that he thought he would win the UK Open for a second time, after an initial triumph in 2017.

UK Open: Fifth-round results Ricky Evans 10 -5 Mike De Decker

-5 Mike De Decker Luke Littler 10 -8 Martin Schindler

-8 Martin Schindler Michael Smith 9- 10 Luke Woodhouse

Vincent van der Voort 6- 10 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Graham Usher 7- 10 Gian van Veen

Jonny Clayton 10 -8 Ross Smith

-8 Ross Smith Damon Heta 10 -9 Nathan Aspinall

-9 Nathan Aspinall Keane Barry 10 -3 Ryan Meikle

-3 Ryan Meikle Peter Wright 10-1 Andrew Gilding

Andrew Gilding Stephen Bunting 10 -9 Kevin Doets

-9 Kevin Doets Dave Chisnall 10 -6 Mensur Suljovic

-6 Mensur Suljovic Gary Anderson 10 -5 Chris Dobey

-5 Chris Dobey Rob Cross 10-4 Josh Rock

Josh Rock Benjamin Reus 3-10 Luke Humphries

Martin Lukeman 10 -9 Danny Noppert

-9 Danny Noppert Krzysztof Ratajski 9-10 Mervyn King

Premier League leader Michael van Gerwen was an early casualty in the fourth round on Friday, dumped out 10-7 by Mensur Suljovic, who went on to be beaten 10-6 by Chisnall the following afternoon.

