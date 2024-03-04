Luke Humphries vows to ignore the haters after UK Open final defeat to Dimitri Van den Bergh

World champion Luke Humphries has vowed to ignore the haters following his UK Open final defeat to Dimitri Van den Bergh in Minehead on Sunday.

Humphries missed match darts in the deciding leg of the final in Minehead to claim what would have been a fifth major ranking title out of the last six.

One of those was his World Championship win at the start of 2024, but despite such dominance which has seen him outperform Michael van Gerwen, Michael Smith and Luke Littler, 'Cool Hand' still has to prove people wrong.

Humphries, who returns to action aiming to record his first nightly win in this year's betMGM Premier League Darts in Brighton on Thursday, says he is still navigating the spotlight and the attention it brings.

"It is silly from me because I am the one that is allowing it to happen," the 29-year-old Newbury thrower said.

"You'll always have it, if I go three months without winning I will have people on my back.

"I feel like a couple of weeks ago everyone was saying I was the worst ever world champion, I was falling off, I am rubbish and I always come back out and prove people wrong.

"I know I didn't win. I proved again that I might not be the best player in the world, but I am one of the best.

"For me it is all about learning, I am new to having this stardom of being the world champion and world number one, but I did prove everyone wrong.

"I had a great tournament, these are really tough weeks. I will keep working hard and keep going, there's plenty more majors to win.

"It gets to the point where you just have to accept that everyone is not going to like you or believe in you.

"If you and your family believes in you then I don't think anyone else matters, they all do and I believe in myself.

"I don't want to throw it all away by putting too much pressure on myself, I know there is plenty out there for me in the future."

Where does the Premier League head next?

The Premier League continues in Brighton, as league leader Van Gerwen takes on Night Five runner-up Rob Cross in a battle of the former world champions.

Nathan Aspinall faces Littler in another eye-catching showdown, Humphries meets Gerwyn Price in a repeat of last year's World Grand Prix final, while Smith plays Peter Wright.

Fixtures: Night Six, The Brighton Centre on Thursday, March 7 Quarter-finals Luke Humphries vs Gerwyn Price Rob Cross vs Michael van Gerwen Nathan Aspinall vs Luke Littler Michael Smith vs Peter Wright

2024 Premier League Darts schedule Night 6 The Brighton Centre March 7 Night 7 Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham March 14 Night 8 3Arena, Dublin March 21 Night 9 SSE Arena, Belfast March 28 Night 10 AO Arena, Manchester April 4 Night 11 Utilita Arena, Birmingham April 11 Night 12 Rotterdam Ahoy April 18 Night 13 M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool April 25 Night 14 P&J Live, Aberdeen May 2 Night 15 First Direct Arena, Leeds May 9 Night 16 Utilita Arena, Sheffield May 16 Play-Offs The O2, London May 23

